Visionary Announces Board Changes

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GV) ("Visionary" or the "Company"), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, today announced that Fan Zhou notified Visionary Holdings Inc. (the "Company") of her resignation as its Chief Executive Officer and chairperson, effective on February 6, 2024. The Company's board of directors (the "Board") elected Mr. William Chai as the Company's Chairman of the Board of Directors to succeed Ms. Fan Zhou. Additionally, the Board elected Mr. Rusheng (Ransom) Wu as the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Zhou will remain as a director of the Company.

Mr. Chai joined the Board as an independent director on November 22, 2022 and will continue to serve as a member and chairman of the Audit Committee, and as a member to both the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Compensation Committee.

Rusheng (Ransom) Wu, age 50. Mr. Wu possesses 25 years of education management across high school, college and online learning. Since June 2016, he has held leadership roles at Toronto eSchool, including Director and Vice President. His work has centered on spearheading the strategic direction and overall management of Toronto eSchool and driving innovation and ensuring that educational programs align with both industry standards and the needs of learners. Furthermore, he has played a crucial role in developing recruitment strategies that not only attract top talent but also encourage a diverse student demographic. Mr. Wu has also been dedicated to strengthening partnerships with educational institutions and collaborators, streamlining the recruitment process.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a private education provider located in Canada, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "would," "continue," "should," "may," or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

