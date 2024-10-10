Visionary Automotive Leader Todd Hayes Continues to Redefine Industry Excellence

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Todd Hayes, an industry icon with over 30 years of automotive experience, has cemented his reputation as one of the foremost leaders in the industry. As the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Adams Automotive and AutoShop Answers, Todd has spearheaded remarkable growth and innovation, establishing himself as a trailblazer in both business strategy and automotive service.

Todd's journey began in 1986 when he founded Mobile Car Care, quickly transforming the business into a powerhouse in Texas. He went on to launch RepairOne, a multi-million-dollar operation known for its customer-centric approach and consistent profitability. Over the past 4.5 years, Todd has built two platform companies—Houston Boston Partnership and AutoShop Answers—both of which have collectively driven over $50 million in annual revenue.

Todd's influence extends beyond business. His media presence has earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious Wheel Award from the Detroit Press Club Foundation for his work on the "Auto Show Special" on national radio. His columns have graced the pages of the Houston Chronicle, and his leadership includes serving as President of the Texas Auto Writers Association. Additionally, Todd created "Test Drive TV" for CBS and "Test Drive" for United Airlines.

As COO of Adams Automotive, the largest automotive service center in the U.S., Todd has not only overseen operational success but has also cultivated a team of professional business athletes, fostering an environment of excellence. Under his mentorship, industry leaders such as Perry Adams, the 2023 Ratchet & Wrench All-Star Winner, and Charlie Zlatkos, the 2024 Runner-Up, have thrived.

Beyond his achievements in operations, Todd is dedicated to empowering shop owners across the nation through advanced business training. His passion for mentoring and his relentless pursuit of innovation have made a lasting impact, transforming automotive service centers and creating winning teams across the industry.

About Todd Hayes:

Todd Hayes is the COO of Adams Automotive and AutoShop Answers, overseeing a network of highly successful automotive service centers and training platforms. His leadership and vision have redefined service excellence and set new standards for the industry, with over $50 million in annual revenue driven by his innovative approach and dedication to customer satisfaction.

SOURCE Autoshop Answers