Visionary Has World-Class Biochip Technology Products

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, today announced the Company has cooperated with Canada's B. Braun Biochip Technology Group to establish Visionary Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd. in Toronto.

Visionary Group has world-class biochip technology products to fill the vast market gap in Canada. B. Braun was founded in March 2011 at UBC University in Vancouver, Canada by Victor C.M. Leung, an academician of the Royal Canadian Academy of Sciences and the Academy of Engineering, and other Canadian academicians and American academician professors. B. Braun has invested nearly 150 million US dollars. After more than 10 years of focusing on the development of biochips, it has cooperated with the United States, and famous Canadian medical institutions have cooperated to develop a variety of products for medical bed testing, drug research and development, animal quarantine and cold chain transportation, including medical chips, animal chips, cold chain chips and agricultural chips. Currently, the products have Complete clinical testing, process technology verification and small-scale production.

The ability to realize applications in clinical testing, process validation and small-scale production demonstrates B. Braun's advantages and progress in this technical field. In addition, B. Braun cooperated with Ruikun Technology Group to build a factory in Nantong, China, with a total investment of US$300 million. This investment will not only help fill China's technological gaps in this field, but is also expected to bring up to 30 million US dollars in the next five years. The output value of more than 100 million US dollars will have an important impact on the economic value and social value of the B. Braun Group.

Innovative biochip technology demonstrates the company's world-class achievements in the field of biotechnology. Through long-term dedicated research and development of biochip technology and cooperation with famous medical institutions in North America, the company has successfully developed a variety of products that are used in many fields such as medical treatment, drug research and development, animal quarantine, and cold chain transportation.

Vision Group and B. Braun Group jointly established Vision Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd., which is moving towards becoming an important force in the global biochip industry and making significant contributions to global medical/health/new agricultural innovation technologies in all aspects of business and society.

Biochips Market Size And Industry Analysis

The global Biochips Market Size was valued at $12,005 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $25,568 million in 2028. The market is likely to grow with a high CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The report presents comprehensive projections on the growth factors, opportunities, and restraining factors. It also covers the geographical market along with comprehensive competitive landscape analysis.

Biochip Market: Overview

Biochip is a biosecurity miniaturized medical device which helps in tracking accurate information. Additionally, it is massively used in molecular biology. These chips are capable of undergoing thousands of biological reactions in less time.

COVID-19 Impact:

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to positively impact the growth of the global biochip market. Its growing applications align with the innovation of the Covid-19 vaccines and drugs, which in turn also contributes to the growth of the market during the pandemic. Its ability to find the gene sequences along with an array of biochemical constituents is likely to play an imperative role in fueling the adoption rate of biochips, particularly among the academic research space. Among the Covid-19 pandemic, the biochip companies are looking forward to capitalizing on the opportunities in the current market landscape. The growing initiatives by the government and big private firms to develop novel solutions to fast track the development of the Covid-19 vaccines and drugs.

Biochip Market: Growth Drivers

Growing usage of biochips in diverse areas will drive the growth of the global market.

Biochip technologies are widely deployed across different areas, including microbiology, DNA analysis, clinical pathology, pharmacology, proctology, and biochemistry, among others. The ongoing research activities will fuel the usage of biochip technologies, particularly in the healthcare industry, which in turn will further expand the usage of biochips in the mainstream market in the forthcoming years. Biochip technology is also being used in sequence engineering, which is likely to augment the growth of the global biochip market and improve the performance & scalability of biochips solutions. Biochip manufacturers are emphasizing innovating distinct aspects of their miniature laboratory that can function properly with living organisms.

Biochips have also emerged as a crucial aspect to revolutionize DNA sequencing technology. Furthermore, it is likely to pave the way for advanced gene sequencing solutions. The combination of gene sequencing technology and biochip will address a number of biological tissues in the rare cell, single-cell, and red molecule analysis. However, biochip technology is growing continuously, and its throughput capacity is likely to expand the scope to diverse applications ranging from population-centric clinical studies to the detection of rare bacteria. Manufacturers are investing heavily in biochips for single-cell analysis. Investments are also likely to contribute towards the improvement of biochips and their versatile functions to enhance performance graphs exponentially.

Market dynamics

Miniaturization of laboratory facilities can save time and cost, broad product portfolio offered by manufacturers and wide range of biochip applications are driving the growth of the biowafer market. Manufacturers provide technologically advanced products to minimize time and costs and enhance research outcomes. For example, Micralyne, Inc. launched Silicon MicraFluidics technology in February 2018, a series of standardized microfluidic process technologies that enable rapid design and deployment of microfluidic-based products. Research and development to expand the scope of applications, and the advantages offered by biochip technology over traditional laboratories in terms of time, cost, and ease of use are expected to drive market growth.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. headquartered in Toronto, Canada, a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "would," "continue," "should," "may," or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

