Visionary Holdings Inc. Announces Board Change

TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, today announced the board of director changes, effective on March 22, 2024. The Company's board of directors (the "Board") elected Mr. Marc Kealey as the Company's Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and a member of the Board.

Mr. Kealey has served as the Chairman of the Board since November 2022 to June 2023. Mr. Kealey has over 30 years' experience in business and advocacy. He is the President of K&A Inc., a public policy and business management firm located in Mississauga, Ontario Canada since 2007 where he has been active in prescription drug reform, smoke free legislation, cannabis regulation and cross border healthcare initiatives. Prior to K&A Inc., Kealey served as CEO of Ontario Pharmacists' Association, the largest professional organization serving the interests of pharmacists in Canada from February 2004 to September 2007. Prior to his role in pharmacy, Mr. Kealey served as General Manager at AECL from June 1999 to February 2004, where he led the CANDU technology team in Asia, particularly China and Eastern Europe; he helped to interface with governments where CANDU nuclear reactors were either in operation or under construction and integrated healthcare system delivery with projects in Qinshan, China and Cernavoda, Romania. Mr. Kealey sits on the University of Waterloo's School of Pharmacy advisory board and sits on a number of boards in the for-profit and non-for-profit sectors including the Canada India Foundation and the Jamaica Disaster Relief and Resilience Initiative in Jamaica. He sits on the board of CITIZN, a global societal network. He was appointed to the Board of Wounds Canada in 2022. He was appointed to the Board of "Resilient Kids Canada" in 2022, a charity for young people. He is also a Director of CHG Inc.– a Canadian hospital development group. Mr. Kealey is a graduate of St. Jerome's University at the University of Waterloo and attended Kent State University in Ohio and Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario.

The Board has determined that Mr. Kealey qualifies as an "Independent Director" within the meaning of Nasdaq Rule 5605. Following Mr. Kealey's appointment, the Board of the Company is comprised of five (5) directors, including four (4) independent directors.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a private education provider located in Canada, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "would," "continue," "should," "may," or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

