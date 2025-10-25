Visionary Holdings Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Delayed Form 20-F Filing

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GV) ("Visionary" or the "Company"), a private education service provider integrating technology and innovation, today announced that on August 5, 2025, it received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to its delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 (the "Form 20-F").

The Nasdaq letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market. In accordance with Nasdaq rules, the Company was provided 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance. The Company submitted its compliance plan on October 6, 2025, and is awaiting Nasdaq's review.

Visionary is working diligently with its independent auditor to complete the audit process and file the Form 20-F as promptly as possible. The Company remains committed to full compliance with its reporting obligations and to maintaining its listing on Nasdaq.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. is a private education service provider headquartered in Markham, Ontario, Canada. The Company operates through its subsidiaries in the private and public education sectors, delivering quality academic programs supported by technology-driven platforms to both local and international students.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the Company's plans to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements and the anticipated timing of its SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

