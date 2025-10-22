Visionary Holdings Launches Toronto-Based Joint Venture to Drive Global Commercialization of Innovative Stem Cell Therapy for Diabetes Remission, Targeting a $150 Billion Market Opportunity

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Holdings Inc. ("GV" or the "Company"), a technology-driven multinational enterprise listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: GV), today announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with Jiangsu Yike Regenerative Medical Technology Co., Ltd. ("Yike") to jointly establish Visionary Yike Stemcell Technologies Inc., a Canada-based joint venture dedicated to advancing stem cell research, clinical application, and commercialization worldwide.

Under the agreement, GV and Yike will leverage their respective strengths in global commercialization and regenerative medicine with the goal of advancing the development of stem cell manufacturing and R&D hub in North America. GV's property complex at 95–105 Moatfield Drive, Toronto, Ontario (former IBM headquarters), which comprises more than 40,000 square meters of space, is being considered as the intended headquarters for the joint venture. The parties are assessing the feasibility of developing cleanrooms, low-temperature biostorage, and related infrastructures that could support future cell resource and production operations.

The joint venture will initially focus on stem cell therapy, immune cell engineering, and AI-supported anti-aging diagnostics and intervention models, leveraging Yike's proprietary platform and GV's global market infrastructure. Both parties will contribute resources and share potential benefits in proportion to their equity stakes, with GV holding 85% and Yike holding 15%. In particular, the joint venture intend to advance the clinical application and commercialization of Yike's breakthrough stem cell technologyincluding both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, which has shown early scientific promise in preclinical and exploratory studies.

Through this collaboration, the parties plan to create a vertically integrated regenerative medicine enterprise encompassing R&D, trials, manufacturing, and global sales, which could enhance GV's long-term positioning in the North American stem cell sector.

Xiyong Hou, CEO of Visionary Holdings, commented:

"The establishment of Visionary Yike Stemcell Technologies marks a transformative milestone for GV's global health strategy. This new company is expected to be located at GV's Toronto property, which the parties believe has the potential to support future development of regenerative medicine operation and long-term value creation. The facility may be developed over time into an integrated campus supporting R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization activities, subject to regulatory, financing and operational planning.

By combining Yike's proprietary stem cell and anti-aging technologies with GV's international commercialization network, we aim to deliver innovative, science-based solutions that aim to improve human health and longevity. This collaboration reflects our continued commitment to global innovation and value creation for shareholders."

Building on the global license agreement for Yike's stem cell technology announced earlier this month, this new joint venture is expected to serve as the operational and commercialization platform for that breakthrough technology — representing a future step in GV's strategic expansion into the healthcare and life sciences sector.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GV) is a technology-driven multinational enterprise focused on innovative education, AI applications, and high-tech healthcare solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the Company operates through its subsidiaries across North America and Asia, driving technological advancement, cross-border innovation, and global health transformation.

About Yike Regenerative Medicine

Jiangsu Yike Regenerative Medicine ( http://jsyk.club) is a high-tech enterprise specializing in regenerative medicine and precision anti-aging technologies. The company operates across multiple platforms, including genetic engineering, stem cell research, and immune cell applications. Yike co-established the Institute of Aging and Regenerative Medicine with Jinan University, and holds numerous international patents and software copyrights. It also maintains ISO9001 and cGMP certifications, underscoring its commitment to quality and compliance.

