Visionary Holdings (Nasdaq: GV) Launches Stem Cell-Based Anti-Aging Product Line, Accelerating Expansion into Asia's Premium Regenerative Medicine Market

HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Holdings Inc. ("GV" or the "Company"), a technology-driven multinational enterprise listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: GV), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Visionary Health Technology Group Limited, has official launch of its medical-grade stem cell anti-aging product line, initially targeting the Chinese mainland and broader Asian markets.

This launch marks a major milestone following GV's entry into the stem cell and medical aesthetics sector earlier this year, as well as its strategic partnership and global technology licensing agreement with Jiangsu Yike Regenerative Medicine Co., Ltd. ("Yike"), advancing the Company's commercialization in regenerative medicine.

Core Product Lines and Innovative Value Model

GV's anti-aging product portfolio includes three major categories:

Comprehensive Regenerative Package — the flagship Life Rejuvenation Program , combining mesenchymal stem cells, NK cell therapy, and AI-based diagnostics, designed for entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals.

— the flagship , combining mesenchymal stem cells, NK cell therapy, and AI-based diagnostics, designed for entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. Precision Repair Package — integrating targeted stem cell therapy and DFPP blood purification for clients with specific degenerative or chronic conditions.

— integrating targeted stem cell therapy and DFPP blood purification for clients with specific degenerative or chronic conditions. Premium Personalized Program — including full-genome sequencing, dual-institution medical consultations, and annual customized health management for ultra-high-net-worth clients.

This product launch marks GV's next operational milestone following its global licensing agreement with Yike, transitioning from R&D collaboration to tangible market implementation. GV has integrated Yike's proprietary regenerative technologies into a full suite of personalized anti-aging and cellular rejuvenation solutions, covering stem cell therapy, NK cell revitalization, AI-based health assessment, and nano-delivery systems.

The new products will be operated through GV's Asia-Pacific headquarters in Hong Kong, initially launching across Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Chinese mainland to provide premium, customized health solutions for high-end clients.

GV plans to advance its commercialization strategy through the following initiatives:

Establish a joint venture production and clinical application base to enable localized manufacturing and validation of stem cell products;

to enable localized manufacturing and validation of stem cell products; Build a cross-border sales and distribution network covering mainland China, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia, while expanding into Canada, the United States, and Mexico;



Partner with premium medical and aesthetic institutions to jointly develop branded clinics and anti-aging experience center

Management Comments

Xiyong Hou, CEO of Visionary Holdings, commented:

"The official launch of GV's stem cell-based anti-aging products marks an important milestone in transforming our technological assets into tangible commercial value. Since entering into our strategic partnership and global licensing agreement with Yike, GV has successfully advanced from technology development to market-ready products.

As Asia continues to be the fastest-growing market for regenerative aesthetics, this launch not only opens new revenue streams for GV but also establishes a solid foundation for our leadership in longevity and cellular rejuvenation technologies. The Company expects this product line to serve as a new driver of profitability in upcoming fiscal years and to further strengthen GV's visibility and positioning in the global capital markets."

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GV) is a technology-driven multinational enterprise focused on innovative education, AI applications, and high-tech healthcare solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the Company operates through its subsidiaries across North America and Asia, driving technological advancement, cross-border innovation, and global health transformation.

About Yike Regenerative Medicine

Jiangsu Yike Regenerative Medicine (http://jsyk.club) is a high-tech enterprise specializing in regenerative medicine and precision anti-aging technologies. The company operates across multiple platforms, including genetic engineering, stem cell research, and immune cell applications. Yike co-established the Institute of Aging and Regenerative Medicine with Jinan University, and holds numerous international patents and software copyrights. It also maintains ISO9001 and cGMP certifications, underscoring its commitment to quality and compliance.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond GV's control, which may cause GV's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to GV as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in GV's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. GV does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Contacts:

Visionary Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Visionary Holdings