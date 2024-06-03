Visionary Pioneering Innovation Across Four Key Frontiers

TORONTO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, today announced the Company is pioneering innovation across four key frontiers:

Revolutionizing Transportation

Visionary has reached an intention with Farnova Holding Group to collaborate on establishing a manufacturing plant in Toronto. From sports cars to electric buses, this collaboration fills a crucial void in the Canadian market, backed by Farnova's cutting-edge technologies and renowned leadership.

Biochip Breakthroughs

Partnering with Canada BRAUN Bio Technology Group Inc., Visionary BioTech emerges as a frontrunner in Toronto's biotech landscape. With world-class biochip products, this collaboration bridges critical gaps in Canada's medical and agricultural sectors, supported by a US$300 million investment in a state-of-the-art factory in China.

Leading Life Sciences

Joining forces with Red Sun Group, Visionary establishes the Life Science Industry Group in Toronto, aiming to dominate the global market for niacinamide and NMN products. Leveraging Red Sun's expertise and resources, Visionary pioneers a comprehensive industry chain, from raw materials to cutting-edge medical solutions.

Empowering Education

With the acquisition of Shenzhen Guoli Intelligent Technology Group, Visionary cements its position as Canada's foremost provider of STEM-AI education. Harnessing Guoli's extensive patents and global reach, Visionary enriches youth education worldwide with over 100 innovative products across 30 countries.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. headquartered in Toronto, Canada, a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "would," "continue," "should," "may," or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Visionary Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Visionary Holdings Inc.