Visionary Selects YCM CPA INC as its Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

TORONTO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GV) ("Visionary" or the "Company"), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, today announced that, effective March 4, 2024, the Company has appointed YCM CPA Inc. (the "Successor Auditors") as successor auditor of the Company and for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 to replace MNP LLP.

Selects YCM CPA INC. as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm was approved by the audit committee of the board of directors of the Company. There was no disagreement between the Company and MNP LLP on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a private education provider located in Canada, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

