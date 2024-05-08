Visionary transitions from education to innovative technology, life sciences, and AI education

TORONTO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, today announced that, on the morning of May 8, 2024, at 9:00 AM, at the conference center on the 1st floor of the Visionary Tower in Toronto, Visionary successfully hosted a global live news conference entitled "Visionary's Successful Transition from Traditional Education to High-Tech, Life Sciences, and Artificial Intelligence Education." Nearly 200 distinguished guests attended, including representatives from the political, business, and academic sectors, as well as prominent figures from society.

Representatives from the Canadian federal government, including Senator Zixiu Hu, Mr. Zhenyu Jiang, Deputy Minister of the Canadian Department of Culture, and Member of Parliament, and Mr. Vincent Ke, a provincial legislator from Ontario, sent congratulatory letters, highly praising Visionary for achieving such significant accomplishments in a short period. They commended Visionary for its positive contributions to advancing science, technology, and education in Canada.

Mr. William Chai, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Visionary, Mr. Marc Kealey, Vice Chairman, and the CEO Mr. Zhong Chen, delivered important speeches during the event. They expressed great pride and confidence in Visionary's successful transformation and the future development prospects of Visionary's three major business sectors. They believe that Visionary will continue to provide more opportunities and contributions to the advancement of technology and innovation economy in Canada.

Faced with significant changes in Canadian education policies, which notably restricted international student visas and reshaped the education system, Visionary initiated a strategic transformation in September 2023. Transitioning from traditional education to high technology, life sciences, and AI education, after over six months of efforts, we have successfully executed this strategic transformation objectives.

These objectives are outlined below:

1, Visionary has reached an intention with Farnova Holding Group to collaborate on establishing a manufacturing plant in Toronto, becoming Canada's first independent brand of new energy vehicles, thus filling a gap in the Canadian market. The product line includes sports cars, micro-cars, cold chain/logistics vehicles, electric buses, yachts, and other series of new energy vehicles. Farnova Holding Group possesses a wealth of cutting-edge proprietary technologies in the fields of electric and hybrid vehicles. Additionally, the Farnova Holding Group's President and Technical Director is the renowned Italian racing engineer Giorgio Stirano, ensuring promising prospects for the Farnova's future.

2, Visionary has partnered with Canada BRAUN Bio Technology Group Inc. to establish Visionary Biotech Group Inc in Toronto. Visionary possesses world-class biochip technology products, filling a gap in Canada's market. BRAUN founded in March 2011 at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, by Canadian academicians including Victor C.M. Leung from the Royal Society of Canada and the Canadian Academy of Engineering, along with American academicians. With an accumulated investment of nearly US$150 million over more than a decade, BRAUN has focused on developing biochips, collaborating with renowned medical institutions in the United States and Canada to develop multiple products used in medical bed testing, drug development, animal quarantine, and cold chain transportation. These products include medical chips, animal chips, cold chain chips, and agricultural chips, among others. Currently, the products have completed clinical testing, process validation, and small-scale production. Visionary has partnered with Zhejiang Ruikun Technology Group in China to invest US$300 million in building a factory in Nantong, China, filling a gap in China's market. The factory is scheduled to commence production in March 2025, with a projected output value of over US$3 billion in the next five years, creating significant economic and social value for Visionary.

3. Visionary has partnered with China's top 500 enterprise, Red Sun Group, to jointly invest in establishing the Life Science Industry Group in Toronto. The Life Science Industry Group aims to become the world's largest industrial platform for niacinamide (whitening) and anti-aging NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide). Leveraging Red Sun Group's global-leading raw material bases and technical platforms for niacinamide and NMN, Visionary intends to establish a complete industry chain business system, from raw materials to functional foods, skincare products, functional animal health products, and future medical terminal products. These products serve global cosmetics, food manufacturing, animal supplies, pharmaceutical and medical institutions, as well as end customers.

4, Visionary has acquired Shenzhen Guoli Intelligent Technology Group, a global leader in STEM-AI education solutions for youth. Guoli possesses nearly 100 proprietary patents and offers over 100 products, selling in over 30 countries worldwide. This acquisition positions Visionary as Canada's largest provider of artificial intelligence education services.

Visionary is embracing a fresh approach, leveraging the "merger and integration innovation" business model to join hands with global elites and develop at an innovative and remarkable pace. We are making more contributions towards achieving the aspirations of humanity for "happiness, beauty, and longevity."

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a private education provider located in Canada, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe. Visionary aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, Visionary has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit Visionary's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on Visionary's current expectations and projections about future events that Visionary believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "would," "continue," "should," "may," or similar expressions. Visionary undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Visionary believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Visionary cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Visionary's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Visionary Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Visionary Holdings Inc.