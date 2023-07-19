Visionet Appoints Kamran Ozair Chief Executive Officer, Effective July 1, 2023

CRANBURY, N.J., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet, a global leader in technology solutions and services, announced that Kamran Ozair has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Kamran, previously served as Head of Strategy and Global Horizontals at Visionet, and brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the IT services industry. His appointment marks a significant milestone in Visionet's journey, reflecting the company's commitment to driving business growth and delivering exceptional value to its clients and partners.

Kamran Ozair, CEO, Visionet Systems Inc.
Kamran's remarkable career spans over three decades, during which he played pivotal roles across technology, business management, delivery, and operations. His exceptional leadership has guided enterprises through rapid growth and transformation, leveraging his deep industry knowledge and strategic vision. Notably, Kamran holds the distinction of being one of the co-founders of Mindtree Ltd., where he played a key role in taking the company from a startup in 1999 to a $1 billion IT Services company upon its acquisition two decades later.

Commenting on this significant development, Global CEO, Arshad Masood, stated, "Kamran Ozair's appointment signifies our dedication to delivering exceptional service and value to clients and partners. As CEO, his leadership will foster an innovation-driven culture, prioritizing engineering excellence and strong domain expertise.

Expressing his enthusiasm about his new role, Kamran Ozair shared, "I am truly honored to take on the role of CEO at Visionet, a company that I have been associated with for many years. I am excited to work alongside our talented team and collaborate closely with our clients and partners to drive innovation and transform businesses. Visionet's commitment to excellence, combined with its strong foundation and client-centric approach, provides a solid platform for us to create new opportunities and achieve remarkable growth together."

As Visionet embarks on a new chapter under the leadership of Kamran Ozair, the company is poised to deliver breakthrough solutions and services that address the evolving needs of its clients, while forging lasting partnerships that drive mutual success.

About Visionet:

Visionet is an engineering-led company driven by innovation. In our journey of 27+ years, we've helped hundreds of clients across various industries to innovate faster, remain relevant, and build better products and services. For more information, visit https://www.visionet.com/

Contact: [email protected]com

SOURCE Visionet

