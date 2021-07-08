Visionet Recognized as a Finalist of the 2021 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce Partner of the Year Award

CRANBURY, N.J., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet Systems Inc. today announced it has been named a finalist of the 2021 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce Partner of the Year Award, for Catapult, Visionet's comprehensive, multi-tier Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce implementation plan designed to enable rapid eCommerce adoption. Visionet was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"The Visionet team is honored to be recognized by Microsoft for our work together in enabling rapid implementation of Dynamics 365 commerce via Catapult by Visionet. Leveraging Visionet's powerful accelerators and enhancers, integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce, our quick-start plans are tailored to our customers' business requirements to enable incredible cross-channel digital buying experiences," said Ali Zubairy, Senior Vice President, Digital for Visionet.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in a variety of categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Visionet was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer."

Adds Ali Zubairy of Visionet, "More than just an implementation service, Catapult by Visionet is a promise that we will create or transform our customers' eCommerce storefronts to be front and center of where retail customers are. The new normal for retail is defined by consistent, connected, and omnichannel customer experiences across physical and digital touchpoints. Visionet is our customers' end-to-end digital, creative, marketing, and technology partner that provides transformative solutions for every facet of eCommerce. We are the one-stop shop retail businesses need to achieve unrivaled agility and growth."

About Visionet

Visionet Systems is a full-service IT product, consulting and services company serving global brands. For over 25 years, it has delivered digital solutions and services that help enterprises increase agility, reduce costs, and minimize business risk. With the latest innovations, Visionet helps companies worldwide create decisive competitive advantages through holistic technology solutions.

For more information, visit www.visionet.com.

