Visionet Systems Integrates AtClose Digital Mortgage Solution with X1 Analytics

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet Systems , the leader in digitally enabled solutions to drive global business with next-generation digital mortgage, title, and escrow solutions, announces the integration of AtClose with the X1 Analytics ® X1 Xpress® engine. AtClose enables faster closings and data-driven insights for better communication and shorter cycle time for both the mortgage lending and title industries. This integration provides AtClose users direct access to X1 Analytics products and services without leaving the platform.

Powered by X1 Analytics, a proprietary data analytics engine, X1 Xpress automates title decisions, empowering title companies to deliver title commitments faster, helping lenders close more loans more quickly, and reducing the costs associated with title production and title curative.

With X1 Xpress, title companies can deliver expedited title commitments in hours instead of days, reducing the headaches associated with unnecessary title curative work, and creating an enhanced title experience for lenders, borrowers and employees.

"X1 Analytics' integration with AtClose represents an important milestone in making instant title decision engines like X1 Xpress more readily accessible to title companies who want to expedite title production," said Mary O'Donnell, President of X1 Analytics. "As instant title decision engines continue to grow in popularity and evolve to support purchase transactions, having a seamless integration available to optimize workflow is mission-critical for the benefit of our mutual customers."

"It's another move by AtClose to further improve the agent and customer online experience as well as save time to close and provide efficiency," said AtClose Senior Vice President, Adeel Ahmad. "The new integration allows agents to service their current clients more efficiently and with fewer errors, and empowers AtClose users to further streamline title production and serve their clients with an optimized solution. It will also enable them to easily scale their operations and service more clients."

About Visionet Systems

Visionet Systems is a full-service IT consulting and services company serving global brands. For over 25 years, it has delivered digital solutions and services that help enterprises increase agility, reduce costs, and minimize business risk. In July 2021, the company was named a finalist of the 2021 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce Partner of the Year Award . In August 2021, Arshad Masood, CEO & Managing Director, Visionet, was named the winner of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 New Jersey Award .

For more information, visit www.visionet.com .

About X1 Analytics

X1 Analytics harnesses data, analytics and technology to digitize title and close real estate transactions faster. Powered by its proprietary data engine, X1 Analytics delivers instant title decisions and automated title reports, accelerating the closing process and empowering lenders and title companies to work faster and more efficiently. X1's Instant Title Decision provides immediate transparency on title condition to lenders, and X1 Xpress expedites title production workflows for the title insurance industry. For more information about why X1 is a trusted and independent source for millions of title decisions, visit www.x1analytics.com.

