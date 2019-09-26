Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $26.8 Billion Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Vehicle Type (Hybrid Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles), by Component (Engine, Transmission, Electric Motor and Battery, Others) PLUS Regional and Leading National Market Analysis and Profiles of Leading Companies

The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Hybrid powertrain systems market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $26.8bn in 2019.

Now: The rapidly increasing number of automotive vehicles has supported the growth of the market. The engine holds the major share in the hybrid powertrain system market based on component. The high cost of the engines and advancement in the technology used in the engine will support the growth of the hybrid powertrain systems market. Electric motor and battery hold the second leading position in the market owing to the increasing adoption of the hybrid vehicles, automated vehicles and advancement in the technology.

Valeo has entered into the last mile autonomous delivery in cooperation with Meituan, China's leading e-commerce and food delivery platform. The company has been consistently investing heavy amounts on product innovation. In addition to this, it has been focusing on collective approached, including mergers and acquisition, sales agreement to exploit growth served by the market. This is an example of the business strategies that you need to know about – and more importantly, you need to read Visiongain's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?

• Analysis of key players in the Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market

• AB Volvo

• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd

• Bemis

• BorgWarner Inc

• Continental AG.

• Dana Incorporated

• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

• Hyundai Dymo's Inc

• Valeo

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Global Hybrid Powertrain Systems Industry Analysis and Outlook From 2019-2029

• Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029 by Vehicle Type

• Hybrid Vehicles Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029 by Component

• Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast by Engine 2019-2029

• Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast by Transmission 2019-2029

• Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast by Electric Motor and Battery 2019-2029

• Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast by Other Components 2019-2029

• Regional and Leading National Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029

• North America Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• US Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Canada Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Mexico Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Europe Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• UK Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• France Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Italy Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Russia Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Other European Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• China Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• India Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Australia Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• South Korea Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia Pacific Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• The Middle East and Africa Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Saudi Arabia Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of the Middle East and Africa Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• South Africa Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Latin America Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Latin America Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Brazil Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

SOURCE Visiongain