Visiongain Publishes Global Floating LNG Power Vessel Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Component (Power Generation System, Power Distribution System), by Power Output (Up to 72 MW, 72 MW-400 MW, Above 400 MW) and by Vessel Type (Power Barge, Power Ship), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Floating LNG Power Vessel is a special Vessel Type of ship that is modified for power generation.

• Floating LNG Power Vessel is generally used in the energy leasing market for short and mid-term contracts.

Market Overview and Trends

• The floating LNG power vessels are eco-friendly in nature and have the potential to reduce carbon footprint.

• The shortage of power infrastructure facility along with massive opportunities provided by the land-based power units is expected to trigger the growth of global floating LNG power vessel market.

• The floating LNG power vessels helps in providing power supplies in remote areas and small islands and helps in meeting their electricity crisis.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increasing demand of power combined with lack of power infrastructure.

• Increase in Hybrid fuel engines.

• Advantages over land-based power plants.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Huge capital investment required for maintenance and transport facilities

• Big cost difference observed across various regions.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

By Component

• Power Generation System Market, 2019-2029

• Power Distribution System Market, 2019-2029

By Vessel Type

• Power Barge Market, 2019-2029

• Power Ship Market, 2019-2029

By Power Output

• Up to 72 MW Market

• 72 MW-400 MW Market

• Above 400 MW Market

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East Market, 2019-2029

• Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Chiyoda Corporation developed a LNG-powered floating power plant.

• MODEC developed a floating power plant (power ship), which runs on LNG for power generation.

• Wison Group entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai Electric Power Generation Group.

• Wison Group entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with GTT.

Companies covered in the report include:

Bosch Thermotechnology

Carrier

Caterpillar Inc

Chiyoda Corporation

Green Planet Supply Technologies

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

IHI Corporation

Karpowership

Kensa Heat Pumps

MAN Diesel & Turbo SE.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

Modec, Inc.

Modine

Nortek

Power Barge Corporation

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

Sevan Marine Asa

Waller Marine, Inc.

Wartsila Corporation

Wison Group

