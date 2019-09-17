Visiongain Publishes Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (High and Medium), by Voltage (Medium, High, Extra high, Ultra-high), by Installation (Outdoor and Indoor), by End-User (Transmission Utilities, Distribution Utilities, Generation Utilities, Transportation, Industry & OEMs), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Gas-insulated high-voltage switchgear is compact metal encapsulated switchgear which consists of high-voltage components, which can be safely operated in confined spaces.

• The gas insulated switchgears are used mostly in high or ultra-high voltage transmission lines.

Market Overview and Trends

• Gas insulated switchgear plays an important role in the grid protection, an efficient flow of power and also in protection and relaying of the transmission circuit.

• Market is experiencing growth owing to the rapid improvement in the power distribution sector through the implementation of smart grid and smart metering technology.

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-gas-insulated-switchgear-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Upsurge in power consumption

• Government directives on efficient energy

• Rising role of renewable energy sources in meeting power requirements.

• Up gradation and modernization of Hydroelectric plants

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High cost of investment compared to regular counterparts.

• Strict environmental and safety regulations.

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-gas-insulated-switchgear-market-report-2019-2029/

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

By Type

• High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, 2019-2029

• Medium Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, 2019-2029

By Voltage

• Medium Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, 2019-2029

• High Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, 2019-2029

• Extra High Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, 2019-2029

• Ultra High Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, 2019-2029

By Installation

• Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, 2019-2029

• Indoor Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, 2019-2029

By End User

• Transmission Utilities

• Distribution Utilities

• Generation Utilities

• Transportation

• Industry & OEMs

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East Market, 2019-2029

• Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Leading players of gas insulated switchgear market are adopting new product launches as their key strategy to sustain intense competition.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

ABB

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

CG

Chint

Fuji Electric

GE

Hitachi

Hyosung

Hyosung Corporation

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Industrial Solutions Limited

Larsen & Toubro

Mitsubishi Electric

Nissin Electric

Powell Industries, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Tenaga Switchgear Sdn. Bhd

Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain