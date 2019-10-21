Visiongain Publishes Global Mobile Power Plant Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Application (Emergency Power, Oil & Gas and Remote Area Electrification), by Type (Diesel, Natural Gas/LPG and Others), by Power Rating (1-10 MW, 11-20 MW and 21-50 MW), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Mobile Power Plant is an electric power plant, which is of the thermal electric type, with all equipment mounted on transport vehicles. Mobile power plants are used where the need for electric power is temporary.

• The different types of fuel are used in order to spin the turbine and the power is generated.

Market Overview and Trends

• In Aug 2017 GE announced its TM2500 mobile power plant, which first delivered 25 MW of power on 25th July for the region, 60 days later from the order date for the Yangon region. The company then announced the handover of the 25 MW mobile gas turbine generator set to the Yangon Regional Government at a handover ceremony.

• More mobile power plants are anticipated to be used in the analysis period owing to increase in awareness globally.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Frequent Natural Disasters

• Increasing Demand for Electricity in Remote Areas

• Lack of Power Infrastructure in Some Areas

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Varied Regional Terrain Hindering Transportation

• Non-Availability of Fuel in Remote Locations

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Application

• Emergency Power Market, 2019-2029

• Oil & Gas Market, 2019-2029

• Remote Area Electrification

Type

• Diesel Market, 2019-2029

• Natural Gas/LPG Market, 2019-2029

• Other Market, 2019-2029

Power Rating

• 1-10 MW Market, 2019-2029

• 11-20 MW Market, 2019-2029

• 21-50 MW Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as product launch and product development in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global mobile power plant market.

• There have been a considerable number of product launches, product developments, mergers, and acquisitions recently in the global Mobile Power Plant industry.

Companies covered in the report include:

APR Energy

Benchmarking

Doosan

Ethos Energy

General Electric

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Mapna Group

Meidensha

Metka, Solar Turbines

MWM

Mytilineos Sa

Portableelectric

PW Power Systems

Siemens

Turbine Technology Services

Vericor

