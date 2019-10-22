Visiongain Publishes Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market 2019-2029 Report

News provided by

Visiongain

Oct 22, 2019, 09:00 ET

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Reactor Type (PWR, BWR, PHWR, GCR) and BWR), by Strategy (Immediate and Deferred Dismantling and Entombment), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:
• Nuclear decommissioning is the process in which a nuclear facility is dismantled to the point that it no longer requires measures for radiation protection.
• Decommissioning is an administrative and technical process. It includes clean-up of radioactive materials and progressive demolition of the facility.

Market Overview and Trends
Nuclear power plants need decommissioning past the time period of the operating license.
• The advent of advanced nuclear reactors will drive the nuclear steam generators market growth in the forthcoming years.

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-nuclear-decommissioning-services-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Growing demand for nuclear power
• Rising demand for electricity
• Transitioning trend toward renewable sources of energy due to minimal environmental impact

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• High capital cost for setting up nuclear power plants
• Lack of skilled labor

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-nuclear-decommissioning-services-market-report-2019-2029/

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Reactor Type
• PWR Systems Market, 2019-2029
• BWR
• GCR

Strategy
• Immediate Dismantling Market, 2019-2029
• Deferred Dismantling Market, 2019-2029
• Entombment Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown 
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:
• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global nuclear decommissioning services market.
• There have been a considerable number of product launches, product developments, mergers, and acquisitions recently in the global nuclear decommissioning services industry.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

AECOM Group
Ansaldo
Areva Group
Babcock International Group PLC
BECHTEL GROUP INC
BHEL
Centrax
Enercon Services, Inc.
Energysolutions
GD Energy Services-Nuclear
Harbin Electric
MAN Diesel
MTU Aero Engines AG
Nuvia Group
Onet Technologies
OPRA
Orano Group
Solar Turbines
Studsvik AB
Vericor Power
Zorya

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain

Also from this source

Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $513.3...

Visiongain Publishes Global Mobile Power Plant Market 2019-2029...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Visiongain Publishes Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market 2019-2029 Report

News provided by

Visiongain

Oct 22, 2019, 09:00 ET