Visiongain Publishes Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (Servo, AC and DC), by Voltage (Medium Voltage (> 690 V) and Low Voltage (up to 690 V)), by Application (Pumps, Fans, Compressors, HVAC, Extruders and Conveyors), by Power Range (High Power Drives, Medium Power Drives, Low Power Drives and Micro Power Drives), by End User (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Infrastructure, Industrial, Automotive and Food & Beverages), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) is a type of motor controller which runs an electric motor by varying the frequency and voltage supplied to the electric motor. VFDs are used to generate variable motor performance by using AC motors. VFDs are mainly used in home, commercial as well as industrial domains, and are used in actuators, air cleaners, ball pitching machines, amusement parks.

Market Overview and Trends

• On August, 2018, SPOC Automation announced launch of product, 'Revelation,' a pump-off controller which uses pump cards, a graphical representation of the pump loads, and analyzes the information collected to make decisions, run diagnostics and optimize settings for those in the oil and gas production

• On November 2018, Rockwell Automation launched a new series of PowerFlex 755T Drives with Active Front-End Technology

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Rise in need for energy efficiency

• Increase in use of VFDS across major vertical industries

• Conducive regulatory scenario

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Stagnant growth of the oil & gas industry

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type

• Servo Market, 2019-2029

• AC Market, 2019-2029

• DC Market, 2019-2029

Voltage

• Medium Voltage (> 690 V) Market, 2019-2029

• Low Voltage (Up to 690 V) Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Pumps Market, 2019-2029

• Fans Market, 2019-2029

• Compressors Market, 2019-2029

• HVAC Market, 2019-2029

• Extruders Market, 2019-2029

• Conveyors Market, 2019-2029

Power Range

• High Power Drives Market, 2019-2029

• Medium Power Drives Market, 2019-2029

• Low Power Drives Market, 2019-2029

• Micro Power Drives Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Oil & Gas Market, 2019-2029

• Power Generation Market, 2019-2029

• Infrastructure Market, 2019-2029

• Industrial Market, 2019-2029

• Automotive Market, 2019-2029

• Food & Beverages Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market.

• It has been anticipated that a considerable number of product launches, product developments, mergers, and acquisitions will occur in the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) industry in the forecast period.

Companies covered in the report include:

ABB

Crompton Greaves

Danfoss

Eaton

Fuji

General Electric Company

Hitachi

Honeywell International, Inc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nidec

Rockwell

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Tmeic

Toshiba International Corporation

Weg SA

Yaskawa

