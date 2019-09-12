Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $4.9bn Influenza Vaccines Market
Global Influenza Vaccines Market Outlook 2019-2029
Forecasts for Trivalent Influenza Vaccines (TIV) & Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccines (QIV), Revenue Forecasts and Analysis of Pipeline Developments for Fluzone / VaxiGrip, Seqirus, Fluarix / FluLaval, FluMist / Fluenz, FluBlok and Other
Sep 12, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global influenza vaccines market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $3.7 billion in 2019.
Report Scope
• Visiongain's new investigation shows revenue predictions at overall world market, submarket, company, product and national level.
• This study gives individual analysis for two influenza vaccine submarkets, which are further divided by vaccine technologies:
• Trivalent Influenza Vaccines (TIV)
• Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccines (QIV)
• Our new analysis also shows you revenue predictions for the vaccines produced by these five market leaders: and their market share
• AstraZeneca
• GlaxoSmithKline
• Sanofi Pasteur
• Seqirus
• Others
• Our report analyses the vaccines in research and development and assess their prospects once they enter the market. The R&D pipeline discusses:
• Seasonal Influenza vaccines in development
• Universal Influenza vaccines in development
• The report includes forecasts to 2029 and analysis of pipeline developments for the following specific vaccines:
• Fluzone / VaxiGrip
• Seqirus Influenza Vaccines
• Fluarix / FluLaval
• FluMist / Fluenz
• FluBlok
• Other
• This study shows you forecasts to 2029 of influenza vaccines in developed and developing regions:
• United States
• Japan
• The EU 5 – Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy and Spain.
• Brazil, Russia, India and China.
• Key Questions Answered by this Report:
• What is the current size of the total global influenza vaccines market? How much will this market be worth from 2019-2029?
• What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall influenza vaccines market over the next ten years?
• What are the main segments within the overall influenza vaccines market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2019-2029? How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?
• What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?
• What are the largest national markets for influenza vaccines? What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years? What are their forecasts for 2019-2029?
• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional markets?
• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2029, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?
• Who are the leading companies and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• What are the predictions for existing players and the prospects for new market entrants?
• What are the leading vaccines? What are their revenues and latest developments?
• What are some of the most prominent influenza vaccines currently in development?
• What are the main trends that will affect the influenza vaccines market between 2019 and 2029?
• What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market?
• What are the social, technological, economic and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?
• How will the global influenza vaccines market evolve over the forecasted period, 2019-2029?
Companies covered in the report include:
Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices
Astellas Pharmaceuticals
AstraZeneca
Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Limited
Binnopharm
Bio Farma
bioCSL
BioManguinhos/Oswaldo Cruz Foundation
BiondVax
BiondVax
Bionor
Biremx
Brazilian Ministry of Health
Butantan Institute
Cabtacuzino Institute
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Centre for Disease Control and Prevention
Chemo-Sero-Therapeutic Research Institute
China National Biotech Group
China's National Regulatory Authority
Chinese Food and Drug Administration
ClearPath
CSL
CureVac
Daiichi Sankyo
Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN)
Dynavax
Flanders Institute
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
FORT
Fresenius Pharmaceuticals
Gamma Vaccines
Gavi Alliance
Glaxo Smith Klein
GlaxoWellcome
Global Influenza Programme
Governmental Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO)
Green Cross Corporation
Grippol
Health Service Bureau, Japan
Hualan Bio
Immune Targeting Systems
Indian Association of Paediatrics
International Vaccine Access Center (IVAC)
Janssen Pharmaceuticals
Jenner Institute, University of oxford
Johnson & Johnson
Krka Pharmaceuticals
Medicago
Medicare
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)
MedImmune
Merck
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
MSD Pharmaceuticals
National Health Service, UK
Netherlands Vaccine Institute
Novartis
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
Panacea Biotech
Partnership for Influenza Vaccine Introduction
Petrovax
Pfizer
Protein Science Corporation
Razi Institute
Sanofi Pasteur
Seqirus
Serum Institute of India (SLL)
Servizio Sanitario Nationale
Shionogi Pharmaceuticals
Sinopharm
Sistema Unico de Saude
SmithKline Beecham
Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Terumo Pharmaceuticals
The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Japan
The Scripps Research Institute
Torlak Institut
Ultriks
US Department of Health and Human Services
Vacsera
VaxInnate
VaxInnate Corporation
WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts
World Health Organization
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
