Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $5.9bn Anti-Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs Market
Global Anti-Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs Market Forecast to 2029
Antifibrotics, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Immunosuppressants, Other MoA, Innovator Drugs
Jan 09, 2020, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2018, the anti-fibrotics held the largest market share (51%) followed by the tyrosine kinase inhibitors.
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new 171-page report you will receive 69 tables and 97 figures– all unavailable elsewhere.
The 171-page Visiongain report provides clear detailed insight into the global anti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-anti-idiopathic-pulmonary-fibrosis-drugs-market-forecast-to-2029/#download_sampe_div
Report Scope
• Global Anti-Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs market forecasts to 2029
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global anti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs market by mechanism of action:
• Antifibrotics
• Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
• Anti-inflammatory Drugs
• Immunosuppressants
• Other MoA
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global anti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs market by Innovator and Off-label drugs:
• Innovator Drugs
• Off-label Drugs
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these national markets:
• US
• Japan
• EU5: Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain
• Rest of World
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these marketed drugs:
• Esbriet
• Ofev
• Our study gives qualitative analysis of the anti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs market. It discusses:
• Diagnosed Prevalence of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in the G7 markets
• Epidemiology of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by disease severity
• Epidemiology of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by gender
• Discussion on novel clinical molecules under development for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
• Pricing and Reimbursement Overview on Ofev and Esbriet (by NICE, SMC, PBAC, CADTH, G-BA, HAS)
• A SWOT Analysis on the anti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs market
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-anti-idiopathic-pulmonary-fibrosis-drugs-market-forecast-to-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Actelion
Afferent Pharmaceuticals
American Thoracic Society (ATS)
Asahi Kasei Pharma
Auspex Pharmaceuticals
Bellerophon Therapeutics
Biogen Idec.
BMS
Boehringer Ingelheim
Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) (Canada)
Curis
European Commission
European Respiratory Society (ERS)
FDA
FibroGen
Galapagos
Galecto
Genentech
Global Blood Therapeutics
Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS) (France)
Ikaria
Ildong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Institut für Qualität und Wirtschaftlichkeit im Gesundheitswesen (IQWiG) (Germany)
IntelGenX
InterMune
Janssen
Japanese Respiratory Society (JRS)
Kadmon Corporation
Kadmon Holdings
Kedem Pharmaceuticals
Kyorin
Latin American Thoracic Association (ALAT)
LTT Bio-Pharma
MediciNova
Merck
MicroDose Therapeutx
Moerae Matrix
Nano Terra
National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)
Nippon Shinyaku
Pacific Therapeutics
Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (PBAC) (Australia)
Pharmaxis
Promedior
ProMetic Life Sciences
Quintiles
Roche
Sanofi
Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) (Scotland)
Shionogi & Co., Ltd
Stromedix Inc.
Synairgen
Teva
Zai Lab
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services World Industry and Market Forecast to 2029
Global Biosimilars and Follow-On Biologics Market 2019-2029
Top 25 Biosimilar Drug Manufacturers 2019
Global Immunochemistry Reagents, Analyzers and Test Kits Market 2019-2029
Biologics Market Trends and Forecasts 2019-2029
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article