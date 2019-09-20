Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $6.8bn Meat Substitutes Market
- Global Meat Substitutes Market Forecast & Analysis 2019-2029
- Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP), Tofu, Tempeh, Mycoprotein, Seitan, Frozen, Chilled, Ambient, Food Retail, Food Service
Sep 20, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global meat substitutes market is estimated to have reached $4.5bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2018, the global meat substitutes market was dominated by Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP).
Report Scope
• Global Meat Substitutes Market forecasts from 2019-2029
• Global Meat Substitutes Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Type:
• Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)
• Tofu
• Tempeh
• Mycoprotein
• Seitan
• Others
Each submarket is further segmented by regional market.
• Global Meat Substitutes Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Category:
• Frozen
• Chilled
• Ambient
Each submarket is further segmented by regional market.
• Global Meat Substitutes Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Distribution Channel:
• Food Retail
• Food Service
Each submarket is further segmented by regional market.
• Global Meat Substitutes Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by regional and national market:
• North America: US, Canada, Mexico
• Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific: ANZ, Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC
• Rest of the World: LATAM, ME, Africa
Each regional market is further segmented by type, category and distribution channel.
• Profiles of the selected leading companies:
• ADM
• Amy's Kitchen
• Atlantic Natural Foods
• Beyond Meat
• Blue Chip Group
• Cauldron Foods Limited
• DuPont Nutrition & Health
• Fry Group Foods
• Garden Protein International
• Hain Celestial
• Meatless B.V.
• MGP Ingredients
• Schouten Europe B.V.
• Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd.
• Sunfed, Ltd.
• The Kellogg Company
• The Nisshin Oillio Group
• Vbites Foods Ltd.
• Key Questions Answered by this Report:
• How is the Meat Substitutes market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining Meat Substitutes market dynamics?
• What are the market shares of Meat Substitutes submarkets in 2019?
• How will each Meat Substitutes submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?
• How will the market shares for Meat Substitutes submarket develop from 2019-2029?
• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2019-2029?
• How will the market shares of the regional and national markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• This report discusses factors that drive and restrain the meat substitutes market. Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the meat substitutes market is also discussed in this report.
Companies covered in the report include:
AB Foods, LLC
Adf Foods Ltd
Amy's Kitchen
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Atlantic Natural Foods
Bean Supreme
Beyond Meat
Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
Blue Chip Group
Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods
Boca Foods Company
Butler Foods LLC
Cedar Lake Foods
Chez Marie, Inc.
Closed Loop Capital
Cosucra
Daloon Foods UK Ltd
Dee's Wholefoods
Dragonfly Foods
El Burrito Mexican Food Products Corporation
Fantastic World Foods
Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC)
Field Roast
Food and Drugs Administration (FDA)
Fry Group Foods
Gillie Food Ltd
Hain Celestial
Health Canada
House Foods America Corporation
Kellogg
Kellogg Company
Kim's Simple Meals
Lightlife Foods
MGP Ingredients
Monde Nissin
Morgan Creek Capital
Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc.
MTA Foods Ltd
Neat Foods, LLC
Northern Soy, Inc.
Phoney Baloney's
Pinnacle Foods
R And R Tofu
Schouten Europe B.V.
Scientific Committee of the FASFC
Secret Sausages
Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd.
Sophie's Kitchen
Sunfed, Ltd.
Symington's Ltd
Thank Goodness Ltd
The Nisshin Oillio Group
The Vegg
Tivall ltd.
Tofu Shop Specialty Foods, Inc
Tofutti Brands, Inc
Topas Klaus Gaiser GmbH
Triballat Noyal
Turtle Island Foods, Inc
Ungar's Food Products, Inc
United Nations (UN)
Upton's Naturals
VBites Foods Limited
Vbites Foods Ltd.
Vege USA
Vegeco Ltd
Vegefarm Corp.
Vegetarian Butcher
Vegusto UK & Eire Ltd
