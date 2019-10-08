Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $872 Million 3D Printing for Healthcare Market
3D Printing for Healthcare Market Report 2019-2029
Forecasts by Products (Syringe Based, Magnetic Levitation, Others), by Technology (Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Others) and by Application (Dental, Prosthetics and Implants, Tissue and Organ Generation, Others) PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis
LONDON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers a comprehensive analysis of the global 3D printing for the Healthcare market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $872 million in 2019.
Now: Using 3D printing to produce pharmaceuticals is another potentially lucrative application for the technology. 3D printers could allow on-demand manufacturing of drugs through a simplified process. There are two different areas where 3D printing could be used in the pharmaceutical industry firstly, to print a tablet with a specific porosity and dose to control the release profile and secondly, to print active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) which are put into tablets.
The technology to print tablets already exists with the first FDA approved 3D printed tablet going on sale in 2016. There has also been recent research into the effect of changing the shape of tablets at the UCL School of Pharmacy. Certain shapes of tablets cannot be achieved through conventional methods of drug manufacture.
Stratasys Ltd. teamed up with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri to open a 3D printing "Centre of Excellence". The centre is open now and is designed to accelerate advancements in pre-surgical preparedness, medical research and patient treatment. This is an example of the business strategies that you need to know about – and more importantly, you need to read company name's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?
