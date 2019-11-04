Visiongain Report: Military IFF Market to Hit Two-Billion-Dollar Benchmark by 2029
Military Identification Friend or Foe Market Forecast 2019-2029
Forecasts by Platform (Land - Ground-Based, Vehicle-Mounted / Airborne - Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing, UAV / Naval - Surface Vessels, Submarines), by System (IFF Interrogator, IFF Transponder, Combined Interrogator-Transponder, CNI, Crypto Computer & Other Components), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Rest of World). Plus, Analysis of the Leading Countries & Players in the Market Space
Nov 04, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
What are the Prospects of the Military IFF Market?
Visiongain expects the Military IFF market to generate sales of USD 1.19 billion in 2019 and estimates that this figure will increase to USD 2.08 billion by 2029. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the forecast period is 5.79 per cent.
This timely, 159-page study will enhance your strategic decision making, update you with crucial market developments and, ultimately, help to maximise your company's profitability and potential.
This Report Addresses the Pertinent Issues, Such As:
• How is the Military IFF market evolving?
• How will each Military IFF submarket segment grow over the forecast period, and how much sales revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?
• What is driving and restraining the Military IFF market?
• How will shares of the regional markets change by 2029 and which nation will lead the market in the same year?
• Who are the leading players, and what agreements and contracts have they entered into?
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-identification-friend-or-foe-market-forecast-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div
Research & Analysis Highlights
• Independent, impartial and objective analysis of the Global Military IFF market from 2019 to 2029, including 250 tables and charts.
• Forecasts by system type, platform and geographic region, covering the period 2019-2029.
Military IFF Forecasts by Platform, 2019-2029
– Land-Based Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
– Naval Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
– Airborne Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
Military IFF Forecasts by System, 2019-2029
– IFF Interrogator Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
– IFF Transponder Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
– Combined Interrogator-Transponder Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
– CNI Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
– Crypto Computer Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
– 'Other Components' Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
Military IFF Forecasts by Region, 2019-2029
– North America Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
– Europe Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
– Asia-Pacific Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
– Rest of World Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
• Details of the latest technological trends and how these will shape the industry.
• Profiles of the 10 leading companies involved in the development of IFF systems – including a brief overview of their manufacturing and financial operations and a table of their most recent agreed-upon contracts.
How This Report Will Benefit You
• You will most likely have a body of conflicting and unclear information, and so you require one, definitive report to base your business decisions upon. This Visiongain study provides the clarity and expertise that you are after.
• Our insightful report speaks to your need for reliable market data, fair-minded analysis and definitive conclusions. This will help you to develop informed growth strategies.
• You need the information in an easily digestible form. This report excels at delivering just that.
• Our forecasts give you a crucial advantage by enhancing your strategic decision making.
• Knowledge is vital to you and your business, and you desire as much evidence as possible to inform crucial investment decisions. Let Visiongain increase your industry knowledge, build your technical insight and strengthen your competitor analysis.
• In short, without this exhaustive Visiongain report, you will fall into the same pitfalls as your competitors.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-identification-friend-or-foe-market-forecast-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Aerostructures Assemblies India
Airports Authority of India
Andersdx
API Technologies Corp
Aselsan
Austal
Australian Army
Australian Defence Force
Avnet Inc.
BAE Systems
Bharat Electronics Ltd
Boeing
British Ministry of Defence
Bumar Elektronika
Dawn VME Products
Dutch Defence Material Organisation
Elma Electronic Inc
Esterel Technologies Sa
Eurocopter
Extreme Engineering Solutions Inc (X-ES)
French armed forces
French Army
French Ministry
General Dynamics
German Armed Forces
German Navy
Hensoldt
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
Hitachi Kokusai
IAI
Indonesian Navy
Indra Company
Innovative Integration
Intersil Corp
Italian Ministry of Defence
Japan Ground Self Defence Force
Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd
Korean Air Lines
Leonardo
LIG Nex1
Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Canada
Multitouch Ltd
NATO
NATO
Northrop Grumman
Planar Systems, Inc.
Raytheon
Republic of Korea Army
Royal Canadian Navy
Royal Saudi Air Force
Royal Thai Air Force
Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG
Saab Brazil
Saab Grintek Technologies Ltd.
Saab Group
Sagetech
South Korean military
Spanish Army
Swedish Defence Material Administration
Telephonics
Tellumat
Thales
UK MoD
US Air Force
US Army
US Marine Corps
US Navy
Winchester Systems Inc
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Military Radar System Market Report 2019-2029
Global Ground Surveillance Radar Market Report 2019-2029
Airport Security Market Report 2019-2029
Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Market Report 2019-2029
Electronic Warfare (EW) Market Report 2019-2029
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article