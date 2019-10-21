Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $138bn Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market
- Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2019-2029
- Active Ingredient (API) and Finished Dose Formulation (FDF), Generic APIs, HPAPIs, Solid Dosages, Injectable Dosages
Oct 21, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% in the first half of the forecast period. The API Manufacturing submarket held 67% of the market in 2018. Visiongain estimated that the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market will reach $138bn in 2024.
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new 231-page report you will receive 73 tables and 55 figures– all unavailable elsewhere.
The 231-page Visiongain report provides clear detailed insight into the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/pharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-market-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div
Report Scope
• Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market forecasts from 2019-2029
• Submarket forecasts at world level, from 2019-2029:
• Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), with sub forecasts for generic APIs, high potency active pharma ingredients (HPAPIs) and other products
• Finished dosage formulations (FDFs), with sub forecasts for solid dose forms, injectable dosages and other dosage types
• Other applications of outsourced production – other related services
• Revenue forecasts from 2019-2029, for these regional and national markets:
• The US
• Canada
• Japan
• EU5: Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Spain
• BRIC: Brazil, Russia, India, China
• South Korea
• Turkey
• Mexico
• Others
• Assessment of selected leading companies that hold major market shares in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry
• Qualitative Analysis from a CMO Perspective
• Qualitative Analysis from a Client Perspective
• Key questions answered by this report:
• What is the current size of the total global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market?
• How much will this market be worth from 2018 to 2029?
• How is the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market?
• What are the market shares of each segment of the overall pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market currently and how will these change to 2029?
• What are the main submarkets and how much revenue will each pharmaceutical contract manufacturing submarket account for over the next 10 years to 2029 and why?
• How will the market shares for each pharmaceutical contract manufacturing submarket develop from 2018 to 2029?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• How will the industry evolve to 2029?
• What are the largest national markets for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing? What is the current status and how will it develop over the next ten years? What are their forecasts for 2019-2029?
• Who are the most prominent companies, and what are their activities and outlooks?
• What are the main trends that will affect the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market between 2018 and 2029?
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/pharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-market-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
AbbVie
Actavis
ADC Biotechnology
Aegerion Pharmaceuticals
Aenova Group
Aesica Pharma
Agensys
Agila Specialties
Ajinomoto Althea Inc
Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Almac Group
Althea Technologies
AMRI (Albany Molecular Research Inc)
API Corporation (APIC)
Aspen Pharmacare
Astellas
AstraZeneca
Banner Life Sciences
Banner Pharmacaps
Baring Private Equity Asia
Bausch & Lomb
Bayer Healthcare
Ben Venue Laboratories
Bend Research
Biogen Idec
BioIndustry Association (BIA)
Biotest
Blackstone Group
Boehringer Ingelheim
Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Bushu Pharmaceuticals
Cambrex
Cambridge Major Laboratories
Catalent Pharma Solutions
Cedarburg Hauser
Cell Therapy Catapult
Celldex Therapeutics
Celltrion
Cenexi
Chemisch-Pharmazeutisches Laboratorium Ravensburg
Chemtrix
China FDA (CFDA)
Cipla
Cook Pharmica
CordenPharma
CTC Bio
Daito Pharmaceutical
Delpharm
Dishman Pharmaceuticals
DPx Fine Chemicals
DPx Holdings B.V.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
DSP (DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals)
Eisai
Eli Lilly
Esteve Quimica
Euticals
Evonik Degussa
Famar
Fareva
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies,
Gallus Biopharmaceutical, LLC.
G-CON
GEA Pharma-Systems
Genentech
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
Granules India
Haupt Pharma
Hexal
Hospira
Hospira One2One
ImmunoGen
Immunomedics
Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance
Innovent Biologics
IRIX Pharmaceuticals
Janssen
JK Pharmaceutical
Johnson & Johnson
Knowledge Transfer Network (KTN)
Lonza
Lupin
Marinopoulos Group
Matrix Laboratories
Medice
Medichem
Merck & Co.
Micron Technologies
Millennium
Mitsui & Co
Momenta Pharmaceuticals
Mylan
Neuland Laboratories
NICE Insight
NPS Pharmaceuticals
Nycomed
Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
Oxford Biomedica
Patheon
Patheon Biologics
Pfizer
Pharmapak Technologies
Piramal Pharma Solutions
Progenics
Quintiles
Recepta Biopharma
Recipharm
Redwood Bioscience
Rentschler Biotechnologie
Roche
Royal DSM
SAFC
SafeBridge
Samsung Bioepis
Samsung BioLogics
Sandoz
Sanofi
Seattle Genetics
Shandong Xinhua
ShangPharma
Shire
Siegfried AG
Sigmar Italia
SMS Pharmaceuticals
Solvias AG
Speedel
Stada
Stem CentRx
Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst
Takeda
Temmler Group
Teva API
Thermo Fisher Scientific
UMN Pharma
UNIGEN
Valeant Pharmaceuticals
Valerion Therapeutics, LLC.
Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH
Vivante GMP Solutions
West Pharmaceutical Services
WuXi PharmaTech
Zhangjiang Biotech & Pharmaceutical Base Company
Zhejiang Jiang Yuan Tang Biotechnology
List or Organizations Mentioned in the Report
Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA)
Asociación Española de Fabricantes de Productos de Química Fina (AFAQUIM)
Associação Brasileira da Indústria Farmoquímica e de Insumos Farmacêuticos (ABIQUIFI)
Association of British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI)
Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)
Department of Health and Family Welfare
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
European Commission
European Medicines Agency (EMA)
Food and Drug Administration (US FDA)
Indian Drug Manufacturer's Association (IDMA)
International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineering (IPSE)
Korea Food and Drug Administration (KFDA)
Korea Pharmaceutical Manufacturer's Association (KPMA)
Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)
Medicines Manufacturing Industry Partnership (MMIP)
Ministry of Health (MOH)
Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW)
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)
Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)
World Health Organization (WHO)
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Pharma Leader Series: Top 30 Ophthalmic Drug Manufacturers 2019-2029
Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Forecast 2019-2029
Top 30 Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Organizations 2019
Generic Drugs Market Forecast 2019-2029
Checkpoint Inhibitors for Anti-Cancer Treatment Market 2019-2029
Top 30 Oncology Drugs Manufacturers 2019
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article