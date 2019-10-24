Visiongain Report Reveals The Market Share of The Leading 30 Composites Companies

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Share Analysis, Financials & Key Strategies and Achievements Details for the Glass Fibre, Carbon Fibre and Aramid Fibre Companies, Including Owens Corning Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Asahi Fibreglass Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Johns Manville Corp. and More

Visiongain assesses that the composites market is fragmented with the top 30 companies accounting for just over 44% of the global composites market in 2019.

Increasing demand for lightweight materials in aerospace, wind energy, transportation (including automotive) and other end-use industries will continue to drive future composites growth. Increasing demand is expected to encourage material manufacturers to increase their production facilities to cater to growing industry demand.

Who are the top 30 composites companies? Visiongain's comprehensive new report contains a detailed analysis of the leading 30 composites companies with the key facts of each company's revenue, market share, and outlook.

• Asahi Fibreglass Company

• Braj Binani Group

• China Fibreglass Company

• Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

• Cytec Industries (Solvay S.A.)

• DuPont

• Formosa Plastic

• GKN

• Guardian Fibre Glass

• Hexcel Corporation

• Huntsman Corporation

• Johns Manville

• KCC Corporation

• Kolon Industries

• Kurarey

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

• Owens Corning

• PPG Industries

• Saertex Glass

• Saint Gobain Vetrotex

• SGL Group

• Taishan Fibreglass SA

• Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

• Teijin

• TenCate N.V.

• Toray

• Weyerhaeuser Company

• Zoltek

Companies covered in the report include:

AAT Composites (Pty) Ltd.

Accudyne Systems Inc

Advanced Glassfibre Yarns

Aernnova

AGC AeroComposites Yeovil

Airbus

Aircelle

AKSA

Alabuga Fibers LLC

Amber Composites (UK)

Arkema

Asahi Fibreglass Company

BGF

Boeing

Braj Binani Group

Brookhouse

China Fibreglass Company

China National Building Material Company

Chomarat Group

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

Chongquing Polycomp International Company

Composite Products, Inc. (CPI)

Composites Horizons LLC

Continental Structural Plastics Inc.

Cray Valley

Creative Composites Ltd.

Crosby composites

Cytec Industries (Solvay S.A.)

DAHER

Dalian Xingke Carbon Fibers Co. Ltd

DowAksa

Dowty Propellers

DuPont

EPO GmbH

Exports Ltd

Fiberex Glass Corporation

FibreTEK Insulation West

Fisipe Fibras Sintéticas de Portugal S.A

Formaplex

Formax

Formosa Plastic

GKN

GMS Composites

Guardian Fibre Glass

Gurit

Hanwha Azdel

Heatcon Composite Systems

Hexcel Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Hyosung Advanced Materials Corp.

Icon Polymer Group Ltd

IDI Composite International

Innegra Technologies

Jiangsu­Hengshen Fibers Materials Co. Ltd.

Johns Manville

Johnson Controls

KCC Corporation

Kemrock Industries

Kolon Industries

Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

Kurarey

Magna International Inc.

Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Mubea Carbo Tech GmbH

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Nitto Boseki

NP Aerospace

Owens Corning

Plasan Carbon Composite

PPG Industries

Quantum Composites

Quickstep Holdings Ltd

Reinforced Plastic Industries

RIBA Composites Srl

Rock West Composites

Russian newcomers Argon Ltd. (CJSC Holding Company Composite)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation)

Saertex Glass

Saint Gobain

Scott Bader

SGL Group

Sigmatex

Strata Manufacturing PJSC

Taekwang Industrial Co Ltd

Taishan Fibreglass SA

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

Teijin

TenCate N.V.

The Gill Corporation

TK Industries

Toray

TPI Composites

Triumph Group Inc

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Weihai Tuozhan Fibers Co Ltd.

Weyerhaeuser Company

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fibers Co. Ltd.

Zoltek Corporation



List of Other Organisations Mentioned in this Report

Government of France

World Wind Energy Association (WWEA)

