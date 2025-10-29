VisionWave and PVML Enter Execution Phase of Secure-AI Partnership Following Founders Meeting in Tel Aviv

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc.(Nasdaq: VWAV), a defense-technology company redefining autonomous mission systems, today announced the transition of its collaboration withPVML Ltd.into the initial stages of the execution phase, following a founders meeting at PVML's headquarters in Tel Aviv.

The working sessions brought together Douglas L. Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave; Haggai Ravid, Audit Committee Chair of VisionWave; and PVML co-founders Dr. Shachar Schnapp (CEO) and Rina Galperin (CTO) to chart the next stage of their secure, AI-driven mission-intelligence platform.

The companies are aligning architectures and integration frameworks that connect VisionWave's advanced radar and computer-vision systems with PVML's real-time, data-AI infrastructure - creating a secure digital backbone for autonomous operations where mission data, analytics, and decision logic converge in real time.

Active field integration: Initial deployment is planned within select defense units, linking live data streams to real-time operational dashboards.

"This partnership is moving from vision to execution," said Douglas L. Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave. "It is our goal to build a secure foundation that allows AI to think and act responsibly inside mission environments - where speed, precision, and trust decide the outcome."

Dr. Shachar Schnapp, CEO of PVML, added: "Our joint work with VisionWave is seeking to define a new operational language for defense AI - one that lets systems learn and respond in real time without ever compromising data security."

VisionWave's combat-proven solutions enhance security, enable multi-domain operations, and drive innovation across defense and homeland security. Its technologies connect advanced analytics, AI, and real-time systems to empower decision-makers in complex operational environments.

PVML is a secure data–AI infrastructure that enables the connection of sensitive internal and operational data with AI. It provides real-time data access enforcement and instant, protocol-agnostic integration with the AI ecosystem - allowing systems and agents to operate safely, directly, and at scale.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's collaboration with PVML, anticipated integration timelines, expected efficiency gains, and future deployments. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory approvals, testing outcomes, contract execution, funding availability, technological changes, and market conditions, as described in VisionWave's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

