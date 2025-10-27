VisionWave Holdings Reinforces Institutional Momentum with $4.6 Million from Warrant Exercises Following S&P Index Inclusion and 5/5 Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Rating

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VisionWave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company") today announced the exercise of 403,620 common-stock purchase warrants at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $4.64 million.

This new capital further strengthens VisionWave's balance sheet and enhances liquidity as the Company continues to advance its defense-technology programs. The funds are expected to be received on or about October 27, 2025, under our transfer agent's settlement schedule covering the period October 17–23, 2025.

The warrant exercises follow VisionWave's recent dual validation milestones — inclusion in the S&P Total Market Index and attainment of a 5/5 Technical Attribute rating from Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, as highlighted by Vanderbilt Report on October 21, 2025. Together, these developments underscore the Company's growing institutional footprint, market strength, and financial independence.

Management believes the combined effect of capital inflow and institutional recognition positions VisionWave among the most technically validated emerging defense-AI equities on Nasdaq. The Company's ability to attract capital through warrant exercises, without new equity issuance, reflects shareholder confidence in its execution strategy and reduces reliance on existing equity-line facilities, aligning with management's objective of minimizing dilution.

"The recent index inclusion, top-tier technical rating, and warrant exercises we believe collectively demonstrate VisionWave's transition into a new phase of institutional recognition," said Doug Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave Holdings Inc."With a stronger balance sheet and sustained market validation, we are well-positioned to advance our technology roadmap and pursue upcoming defense evaluations with greater autonomy."

Building on its strengthened capital base, VisionWave is positioned to accelerate progress across near-term operational milestones, pursuing integration activities with existing partners and participation in upcoming defense demonstrations. The goal of these initiatives is to expand the Company's commercial readiness and support its mission of delivering AI-driven sensing and autonomy solutions across air, land, and maritime domains.

About VisionWave Holdings Inc.

VisionWave (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense technology company specializing in AI-powered sensing, on-edge autonomy, and threat-response systems. The Company's portfolio includes super-resolution radar, multispectral/RF imaging, and the Evolved Intelligence™ (EI) engine for real-time perception, prediction, and control across air, land, and sea domains.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of it in the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including those regarding the Company's strategy, market position, and future performance, are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market volatility, technological development challenges, and regulatory changes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risks, please refer to VisionWave's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. VisionWave assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances after the date of this release.

