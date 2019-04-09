VisiQuate Expands Partnership with Etyon Health

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VisiQuate, Inc., a leader in healthcare business analytics, has announced a formal partnership with Etyon Health, a developer of AI-driven RCM solutions.

The two organizations have teamed up over the years to help providers significantly reduce operational improvement costs by 65% and meaningful reductions in net days receivable outstanding, while boosting cash performance.

"As health systems contend with increasingly tight margins, it's clear that advanced analytics are essential to optimal enterprise operations," said Brian Robertson, VisiQuate Founder & CEO. "The partnership between VisiQuate and Etyon Health turbocharges those capabilities, empowering health system leaders to make those deep insights actionable."

The partnership delivers on the combined strength of VisiQuate's artificial intelligence (AI) and business analytics platform and Etyon Health's deep machine-learning algorithms to drive continuous performance improvement through significantly enhanced operational insights and automation of complex data science claim decisions.

"We couldn't be more excited to continue our joint innovative efforts. Not only are we harnessing the power of our deep RCM domain expertise, but we're combining decades of experience with technology-enabled artificial intelligence to drive meaningful results for healthcare leaders," said Derek Foster, Founder & CEO, Etyon Health. "Accelerating time-to-insight, improving the accuracy of operational decisions, reducing cost-to-collect, and driving smart, interoperable decisions across platforms and tools are a few of the results we're providing to our clients. The best part is we can now conveniently offer it directly from within the VisiQuate ecosystem."

About VisiQuate:

Founded in 2009, VisiQuate is an expert managed service that helps clients accelerate the enterprise-wide growth of peak business health more effectively than any other alternative. The company's enterprise-scale Business Analytics integrate and simplify complex Big Data from multiple sources, and present it as insights and actionable workflows. Hidden root causes, trends, and opportunities become clear and lead directly to real-world results. For users at all levels, the app-like visualizations feel more retail than corporate. VisiQuate clients also benefit from the collective experience of industry domain leaders who help them achieve the best performance outcomes. Headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA, VisiQuate currently serves clients in healthcare, finance, and other industries. For more information, visit www.visiquate.com or contact info@visiquate.com

About Etyon Health:

Founded in 2014, Etyon Health builds Revenue Cycle Management solutions driven by AI to generate more revenue per patient and capture more cash per claim while taking costs out of operational and analysis activities. Our community-driven algorithms make people, platforms and tools smarter by doing in seconds what takes analysts and consultants hours to do by automatically analyzing massive amounts of claim data about patient financial processes – from scheduling to cash posting. We are helping healthcare leaders identify financial risk, process breakdowns, and patient engagement tactics that drive lower costs and improve process performance. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI and currently services clients in the healthcare, laboratory and business services industries. For more information, visit www.etyon.com or contact info@etyon.com

