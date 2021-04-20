Visit Alaska's National Parks and Reap Exclusive Savings with Alaska TourSaver App

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S.'s National Park system is called "America's Best Idea" for a reason. The vast expanse of nature offers an unparalleled opportunity for discovery and renewal. Alaska is home to more than 50 percent of the nation's national parks.

Using the Alaska TourSaver app available at the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android), travelers can save 25 percent on Alaska Airlines from the Lower 48. Then, trim hundreds of dollars off the cost of visiting the parks in all areas of the state. For more than 20 years, the Alaska TourSaver has offered exclusive 2-for-1 travel savings throughout the state: fishing, accommodations, adventures, activities and cultural attractions.

Download the free Alaska TourSaver app and then select a coupon bundle: Statewide ($89.99), Southcentral/Interior/Far North ($69.99), Inside Passage ($49.99) or Juneau ($39.99). The Alaska Airlines 25 percent off coupon is available with the "Statewide" bundle.

There are more than 100 2-for-1 or discounted travel offers around the state.

Activities in and around the national parks are a cornerstone of any trip to Alaska.

Denali National Park:

- Alaska Railroad trip from Anchorage to Denali National Park, 2-for-1 (value $352.00)

- K2 Denali flightseeing tour from Talkeetna. $62 discount, up to four people (value $248.00)

- Denali Park Village: two nights for the price of one (value up to $449)

- Denali Park Zipline. $40 discount, up to four people (value $160.00)

Kenai Fjords National Park:

- Alaska Railroad trip from Anchorage to Seward, gateway to the park. 2-for-1 (value $179.00)

- Major Marine Tours $30 discount on 6-hour national park glacier/wildlife cruise up to two people (value $60.00)

- Alaska Destinations and Adventures (Ninilchik Charters) deep sea charter fishing for halibut, salmon, rockfish, 2-for-1 (value $350.00)

- Alaska SeaLife Center— world class research and rehabilitation center, home to Alaska's largest aquarium. 2-for-1 (value $30.00)

- Miller's Landing— kayak trips, boat rentals, tent-site rentals on Resurrection Bay. 2-for-1

- Stoney Creek Zipline, $37.25 discount up to four people. (Value: $149.00)

Wrangell-St. Elias National Park:

- Kennicott Glacier Lodge $100 discount off two-night stay

- McCarthy River Tours & Outfitters: Glacier Lake stand-up paddleboard or kayak tour. 2-for-1 (value $95)

- McCarthy River Tours & Outfitters: half-day glacier hike. 2-for-1 (value $95)

- Wrangell Mountain Air: $75 discount on flightseeing trip in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park. Up to four people. (Value $300.00)

Glacier Bay National Park:

- Glacier Bay Lodge Two nights for the price of one. (value $249)

- Glacier Bay Cruise Tour— all the way into the bay to see glaciers and wildlife 2-for-1. Value $227)

Alaska's National Parks represent a small part of the state. The Alaska TourSaver features exclusive savings throughout the state, from Ketchikan to Fairbanks. But if you're looking for a place to start your Alaska adventure, well, "America's Best Idea" is just that.

