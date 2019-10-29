VISIT DENVER Enhances Web Access for Disabled

"We are pleased to be among the early adopters in the tourism industry who have committed to total inclusivity online, which is a space that can be easily taken for granted for those without disabilities," said Richard W. Scharf, president and CEO of VISIT DENVER. "This is revolutionary technology that has helped us to ensure our digital resources for travelers and industry partners represent and serve everyone equally."

Created by AudioEye, a Tucson-based company that specializes in digital accessibility, the technology works through a special badge and toolbar placed on VISIT DENVER's website that allows disabled users to customize the site based on their needs.

Users with colorblindness may use the color options to change text colors for improved visibility, or dyslexic users may opt for a custom font designed to increase comprehension. It also includes a tool that will continue to monitor and update VISIT DENVER's site to ensure it remains compliant. As the organization updates and adds content to its site, the AudioEye Remediation team makes changes to maintain the site's accessibility for all users.

Currently, without this technology, those who live with disabilities rely on other assistive technologies such as screen readers to access the internet. And, while many businesses simply assume that their website is accessible to all, that's often not the case. In reality, the responsibility lies with businesses and organizations to create their own digitally accessible and inclusive sites.

As one of the country's top tourism destinations, Denver welcome's more than 31 million visitors each year and relies heavily on effective digital communications online to market the city.

"Once we learned the technology was available to provide a more inclusive space online for people with disabilities, this became a primary focus for our digital efforts," said Scharf. "The world is changing, and these online enhancements eliminate barriers and help to ensure nobody gets left out."

