VISIT FLORIDA and Emergent Media Team Up to Promote Impulse Vacations with Multi-Layered Content Campaign

"The Emergent team really heard our need to connect with this audience in new ways while continuing to deliver the beautiful travel assets we depend on," said Dorothy Thames, Senior Manager, Brand at VISIT FLORIDA. "They responded with compelling, effective content that ticked multiple boxes, and we're looking forward to seeing the results."

The Emergent-produced, creator-led social campaign inspires last-minute getaways with a series of videos showcasing itineraries packed full of adventure, food, and culture in the St. Petersburg, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami areas. From clear kayaking over the crystalline waters of Shell Key to getting hands-on with vibrant street art in Miami's Wynwood Walls Museum, there's something for everyone who wants (needs!) to hit the pause button on everything else and focus on what really matters: personal well-being and relationships with friends and loved ones.

"Thanks to our strong creator network and the engagement of our Modern Explorer audience, we're able to address our client's strategic priorities creatively, and at scale," said Emergent Creative Director, Jeff Honea.

The media campaign runs as three sets of Instagram Reels/Stories on the Emergent-owned Paradise channel plus first-party audience distribution on Meta and continues from early April through mid-May, 2024. Viewers are driven to a custom travel guide on the Paradise website that provides additional information and links to the VISIT FLORIDA playlist on YouTube.

About VISIT FLORIDA

VISIT FLORIDA is the Sunshine State's official tourism marketing corporation and travel planning resource for visitors across the globe. As Florida's No. 1 industry, tourism was responsible for welcoming over 137.6 million visitors in 2022, the highest number of visitors in the state's history. VISIT FLORIDA promotes tourism through sales, advertising, promotions,public relations and visitor services programs, and serves more than 13,000 travel industry partners throughout the state. To learn more about VISIT FLORIDA, follow @FloridaTourism on Facebook and Twitter, or go to visitflorida.org. For inspiration in the Sunshine State follow @VISITFLORIDA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.visitflorida.com. For media resources, visit www.visitfloridamedia.com.

About Emergent Media

Emergent is a modern digital media and content company. With an approach that is informed by data and insights, powered by tech and brought to life by our global community of creators, we are re-imagining how content and ideas can be most effectively shared in today's digital ecosystem. Across our network of social-first brands and original series, and with the campaigns we create in partnership with today's leading companies, Emergent connects a global community of Modern Explorers, sparking conversation and creating culture around the activities, spaces and places that define them.

