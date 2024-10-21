VISIT FLORIDA and Emergent Media Win 2024 ESTO Award for Best Video Series

U.S. Travel Association award recognizes creative excellence in destination marketing

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent Media's popular original video series, "Florida's Table" —produced in partnership with VISIT FLORIDA—has earned a Mercury Award for Best Video Series from the U.S. Travel Association. The annual U.S. Travel ESTO Awards recognize excellence and creative accomplishment in state and territory destination marketing and promotion; at the closing night ceremony for the 40th annual ESTO conference, held August 11-13, "Florida's Table" took home the top honor in the "Best Video or Film Series" category.

"Since the beginning, the goal of ["Florida's Table"] has been to help travelers discover yet another wonderful thing about Florida—the abundance of culinary offerings. Season after season and region by region, the storytelling and imagery have done a tremendously effective job of getting the word out and doing justice to the wonderful chefs and restaurants that continue to drive Florida's food scene forward." —Dana Young, President and CEO, VISIT FLORIDA

Comprising 17 episodes across four seasons, the bespoke video series explores Florida's culinary landscape, proving in every season that the food scene in the Sunshine State offers some of the most talented chefs, mixologists, and farmers in the country. As a series, "Florida's Table" delves into the chefs' and restaurateurs' personal stories, highlighting how their respective culinary offerings are direct expressions of their life experiences and passions. Each episode delivers unique documentary-style storytelling to engage and inspire travelers to add these restaurants to their must-visit and bucket lists. To date, the series has generated more than 200M impressions, with arrivals from more than 50 different DMAs and an 88% out-of-state arrival lift.

"It's been an honor partnering with VISIT FLORIDA on 'Florida's Table' and we're thrilled that one of our favorite examples of bespoke co-branded storytelling has been recognized with an ESTO Award." —Jennifer Klawin, Chief Business Officer and head of brand partnerships, Emergent Media

A panel of nearly 60 esteemed marketing experts selected this year's ESTO Award honorees, with the objective of recognizing "outstanding effort to inspire visitation and promote travel in savvy and imaginative ways," according to Ellen Davis, U.S. Travel Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Industry Engagement. In addition to "Florida's Table," video campaigns from Travel Michigan and Kentucky Department of Tourism were among the finalists for the Mercury Award for Best Video or Film Series.

