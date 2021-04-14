Visit Myrtle Beach Encourages Visitors to Get Outside, Travel Responsibly

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligning with a continual rise in consumer confidence in traveling, Visit Myrtle Beach (SC) officials are encouraging visitors to get outside and explore – safely and responsibly – this spring and beyond. With average temperatures in the Myrtle Beach area in the mid-70s this month and expected to climb toward 80 degrees in May, it's the ideal time to plan a trip. Visitors can relax and rejuvenate on pristine beaches along the destination's 60 miles of Atlantic coastline and check out off-the-beach experiences including secluded state parks, sculpture gardens, hiking and biking trails and more.

An easy road trip destination from the East Coast, Midwest and Southeast, Myrtle Beach International Airport recently announced significant expansions in flight carriers – making travel to the Grand Strand even more seamless. Updates include 10 new non-stop flight markets on Southwest Airlines, beginning in late May and early June; three seasonal markets on United Airlines, starting in late May; and three new markets on Frontier Airlines starting in mid June.

"The rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide and pent-up travel demand has many people dreaming about a getaway to the beach, and we're eager to welcome visitors to the Grand Strand," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "We want to remind everyone to be vigilant of health and safety protocols to help ensure that people traveling to and from this beautiful destination are doing so responsibly. We also encourage visitors to plan ahead and extend our tourism businesses and employees some patience as we add to our tourism workforce and continue implementing enhanced safety protocols."

In addition to 60 miles of wide open beaches throughout the Grand Strand, visitors can check out lesser known spots to plant their feet in the sand – including at Pawleys Island, a 4-mile-long stretch of beachfront known for its laid-back vibe; Litchfield Beach, a quaint option north of Pawleys Island with just two resorts; and the unspoiled beach access at both Huntington Beach State Park and Myrtle Beach State Park. For those looking for more than sand and sunbathing, options include:

Fishing

There are endless opportunities to cast a line, from freshwater and inlet fishing to deep sea charters. The Myrtle Beach area's eight piers offer day passes for fishing, and many – including Cherry Grove Pier – also offer fishing rod rentals.

Biking and Birding

Hit the trails on foot or two wheels at Waccamaw Neck Bikeway, a 12 mile multi-purpose path between Murrells Inlet and Huntington Beach State Park; The Horry County Bike and Run Park (known as The Hulk) in Carolina Forest, which starts with a 30-foot hill climb; or Vereen Memorial Historical Gardens in Little River, which offers 114 acres of salt marshes and woodland. No bike, no problem, with rental options including electric bikes at Pedego at The Market Common. For something less strenuous, Huntington Beach State Park is known as one of the best birding spots on the East Coast, with more than 300 species of birds spotted on its grounds.

Golf and Miniature Golf

Perfect your swing at one of the Myrtle Beach area's nearly 100 championship golf courses, including at the iconic Pine Lakes Country Club: the area's oldest course, and known as the birthplace of Sports Illustrated magazine. If putting is more your speed, check out one of Myrtle Beach's more than 35 elaborately themed miniature golf courses depicting swashbuckling pirates, volcanoes, dinosaurs and more.

Historic Walking Tours

The charm-filled inland town of Conway is the perfect spot to peruse an abundance of historic buildings, as its downtown district is packed with sites on the National Historic Register. Grab a self-guided tour brochure at the visitor center. Georgetown, one of the state's oldest cities, is on the south end of the Myrtle Beach area and offers a historic waterfront that is umatched. Self-guided tour materials are available at the visitor center, or sign up for a Strollin' on the Sampit Walking Tour led by a local guide for just $8.

Visit Myrtle Beach and its partner organizations continue to maintain the Healthy Travel section on VisitMyrtleBeach.com with the latest COVID-19 updates and mandates, as well as encouraging overall vigilance that may go above and beyond what is required. In general, this means wearing face coverings at public, indoor settings, and also outdoors when social distancing is not possible; frequent hand-washing with soap and water; and staying home when sick. For more information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, please visit www.VisitMyrtleBeach.com.

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Stretching from Little River to Pawleys Island and comprising 14 distinct communities, the Myrtle Beach area is home to 60 miles of sandy beaches, an assortment of entertainment and family attractions and world-class golf. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach area presents the quintessential vacation experience peppered with plenty of Southern hospitality. For additional information on the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

