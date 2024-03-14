Visit Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand Brewing Co. Release Official Beer of The Beach

"By creating Myrtle Beach's first-ever official beer, we're not only highlighting the area's growing reputation as a craft beer destination, but also inviting locals and visitors alike to enjoy a taste of our beach life, no matter where they are," said Stuart Butler, Chief Marketing Officer, Visit Myrtle Beach. "It's a testament to our commitment to serving our residents and promoting Myrtle Beach as the ultimate destination for relaxation, enjoyment and community, encouraging enthusiasts to experience the joy of beach living through a refreshing local beer."

Beach Easy is an easy-drinking wheat beer that captures the essence of Myrtle Beach's laid-back, sunny lifestyle. Epitomized by the tagline, "Be you. Be happy. Just be.," the collaboration with Grand Strand Brewing Company is designed to showcase the unique way of living and vacationing that can easily be found along the 14 coastal communities of the Grand Strand. The can's artwork serves as a warm, Southern welcome featuring the following invitation, "Welcome to The Beach! Here the sun is warm, time stands still and you can be your best self. Just sip this thirst-quenching liquid vacation in a can and you can have a beach day, anytime, anywhere."

"Myrtle Beach is a very grateful beer scene. People here are really excited about beer and excited about the breweries that have opened up in the past few years," said Clayton Burrous, Owner, Grand Strand Brewing. "This is a great time for us to grow and for our entire beer scene to do some things that are really special. And we're excited to be part of that."

For those looking to explore The Beach's ever-evolving craft beer scene year-round, the Myrtle Beach Beer Trail offers a comprehensive multimedia guide featuring a dozen breweries and many beer-themed attractions. The trail is designed to take locals and visitors on a refreshing journey to the Grand Strand's finest local breweries, brewpubs and beer experiences. Along with a printed guide, the digital passport allows participants to "check-in" at featured locations using their mobile devices to unlock exciting prizes.

To learn more about the Myrtle Beach Beer Trail and the vibrant beer scene at The Beach, go to: Visitmyrtlebeach.com/beer

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

About Grand Strand Brewing Company

Grand Strand Brewing is a locally-owned brewery which opened in 2021 in the heart of downtown Myrtle Beach's Arts & Innovation district. Since that time, Grand Strand Brewing Company has established itself as an active member of the community and a gathering place for downtown Myrtle Beach, known for brews such as its Airbrush and Sandy Cheeks IPAs, Jolene Red Ale and Salty Golfer Pineapple Blonde Ale. For more information, visit www.grandstrandbrewing.com .

SOURCE Visit Myrtle Beach