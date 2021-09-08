Visit Myrtle Beach Offers New Epicurean Experiences

"We're excited to see an increase in culinary offerings at a time when a number of food focused events are being held during the fall months," said Karen Riordan, president, and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "The temperatures are prime for these mostly outdoor culinary experiences that allow visitors to get a little more of that Summer vacation feeling, something we call Summore Season at The Beach, this year."

Here's the latest news on where travelers can extend their summer with Summore Season and expand their taste buds at The Beach.

Tasty Events + Festivals

World Championship Chili Cookoff ( September 17-19 ): Featuring over 500 flavors of award-winning chili for your sampling pleasure! Kick back and cool off in the VIP Lounge and four beer gardens onsite. Enjoy live music all day long, a cornhole tournament, Family Fun Zone, Shelby Car Show , chili cooking class, hot wing eating contest. Interactive programs are also available for young and old chiliheads alike! Children can learn the ins and outs of great chili with the Pepper Sprouts Chili Cooking Class. Adults interested in becoming an International Chili Society judge can sign-up for the certification class on September 16 and begin their judging career that weekend!

( ): Country star will headline the show with four other great bands. Also enjoy unlimited sampling of 200+ great beers from the Carolinas and all over the . 12 local burger joints will be competing for the Moo & Brew Best Burger trophy. Loris Bog Off ( October 16 ): Chicken bog is a spicy combination of rice, chicken, sausage, and pepper and is a well-known Southern local specialty. At October's Loris Bog-Off Festival, it's the dish of choice for thousands of attendees each year. The annual festival is home to live entertainment, arts and crafts, fireworks, and more. The festival is held on the 3rd Saturday in October each year.

Quench Your Thirst

Grand Strand Brewing Company opened as the newest brewery in downtown Myrtle Beach in March offering a variety of craft brewed beers onsite, indoor/outdoor sampling experiences, and delicious food offerings. The brewery produces a variety of handmade beers available in its taproom. There is also a small, on-site commercial kitchen where local chefs and restaurants can prepare food to pair with the craft beer selection.

Expand Your Palate

Did someone say jalapeno-cheddar biscuits!? A brand-new southern style kitchen just opened in July in Myrtle Beach named 10 Fold Biscuits . This boutique style fast casual restaurant serves more than a dozen menu items featuring biscuits with creative combos including fried chicken, slow-roasted brisket, and maple sausage gravy. And of course, there's also a shrimp and grits biscuit!.

Visit Myrtle Beach continues to ask visitors to pack patience and visit the destination responsibly. The latest updates on COVID-19 can be found at the Healthy Travel section on VisitMyrtleBeach.com.

