VISIT NEWPORT BEACH SET TO MAKE HISTORY WITH FIRST-EVER DRONE LIGHT SHOW TAKING PLACE AFTER THE BIG GAME ON SUNDAY

Scheduled to kick off one hour after the game ends, the 12-minute spectacular promises to captivate the audience with a fusion of jaw-dropping Newport Beach visuals and real-time football flair. The light show theme, "Touch Down in Newport Beach," not only celebrates the excitement of football's biggest day of the year, but also extends a warm invitation to fans and locals to experience the magic of Newport Beach post-game, just a 38-minute flight away.

But the excitement doesn't stop there! The main highlight of the light show includes the opportunity to enter to win a luxurious trip to Newport Beach. The drones will create a QR code in the sky, prompting viewers to scan it and enter for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime vacation package to Newport Beach. The unforgettable getaway will surely elevate any post-game celebration with a two-night stay at Newport Beach's only Forbes Four Star and AAA Four Diamond Luxury Waterfront Resort, Balboa Bay Resort, complete with an Electric Boat cruise in the harbor, whale watching for two, a two-hour Moke rental, $500 in food and beverage credit, $200 shopping gift card to Fashion Island as well as some other surprises.

In partnership with COX, the official telecommunications provider of the 1.75 million square foot Allegiant Stadium, the light show will be exclusively live-streamed, ensuring that viewers around the world can experience this breath-taking event. In addition to the drone show, Visit Newport Beach is launching a commercial that will air in 60,000 hotel rooms along the Las Vegas strip. The commercial uses fun football catchphrases tailored to the football audience that lets viewers know Newport Beach is "wide open" for visitation year-round. Using geo-fencing technology, a suite of ads will be launched during game week and beyond, ensuring maximum exposure for the destination.

Powered by SkyWorx, a team of world-class engineers, pilots, and artists, the drone light show represents the cutting edge of entertainment and advertising technology. Visit Newport Beach is proud to be at the forefront of innovation and believes there's no better stage to debut on than during America's #1 most-watched game. This marks the second consecutive year Visit Newport Beach has targeted football fans, following the success of their first-ever game day commercial that aired during Rihanna's halftime show.

Watch the drone light show livestream HERE.

For more information, please visit TouchdownInNewportBeach.com and follow @VisitNewportBeach on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn for real time updates!

Link to Commercial & Campaign Assets: HERE

