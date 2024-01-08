Visit Newport Beach Wins 'Extraordinaire Award' at the 2024 Rose Parade® with Record-Setting 165-Foot-Long Entry

On New Year's Day, 'Jingle on the Waves' captivated 700,000 spectators in attendance as well as millions of viewers nationwide and around the world with its unique concept—a heartfelt tribute to the beloved Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, creating a parade within a parade, with five distinct boats. On the first section, a decorated boat adorned with a pink flamingo, a festive polar bear, lights, toys, and gifts were accompanied by an oversized group of trees, all meticulously trimmed. The second section featured Newport Beach's Balboa Pavilion fully decked to the nines and a lighthouse from the community's Marina Park. The third boat was a special Rose Parade Queen tribute which included four former Tournament of Roses® Rose Queens® who currently reside in Newport Beach. The fourth section featured the iconic Fun Zone Ferris Wheel illuminated with celebratory rockets, while the fifth section showcased a snowman wearing a top hat, extending warm wishes for a Happy New Year to everyone!

"Our winning float, 'Jingle on the Waves,' not only reflects the vibrant spirit of Newport Beach but also harmonizes with the universal language of music celebrated in the 2024 Rose Parade®," says Gary Sherwin, President & CEO of Visit Newport Beach. "Winning the Extraordinaire Award is a testament to the dedication of the Phoenix Decorating team and an incredible honor for our community, and it marks the resounding success of Newport Beach's grand return to the global stage. We are so grateful to the countless volunteers who spent more than 10,000 hours decorating our float and bringing our vision to life."

The historic ties between Newport Beach and the Rose Parade presented by Honda, run deep. For many years, parade officials would bring Rose Queen® candidates to Newport Beach's Balboa Bay Club to assess their poise and grace in interacting with people. The Rose Parade has also served as a source of inspiration for Newport Beach's own Christmas Boat Parade. In fact, for many years, the Newport Beach holiday celebration didn't have a Grand Marshal. Seeking inspiration, they looked to Pasadena, and as a result, they added this symbolic leader to their parade. Visit Newport Beach is looking forward to continuing this partnership with the Rose Parade is eagerly awaits the years to come!

