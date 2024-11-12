VISIT NEWPORT BEACH UNWRAPS SECOND ANNUAL '50 DAYS OF FESTIVE FUN' - CELEBRATE THE SEASON WITH ONE OF THE NATION'S LONGEST-RUNNING HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS

VISIT NEWPORT BEACH UNWRAPS '50 DAYS OF FESTIVE FUN' – ONE OF THE NATION'S LONGEST-RUNNING HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS Post this

Get into the holiday spirit on Friday, November 22, with a spectacular tree-lighting event at Fashion Island featuring live entertainment, festive music, and a visit from Santa Claus to kick off this magical season. Throughout the '50 Days of Festive Fun,' visitors can enjoy activities including the beloved Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, the Ring of Lights Home Decorating Competition, Nights of 1,000 Lights at Sherman Library & Gardens, and a festive Christmas boutique at Roger's Gardens. For those who love a winter adventure, an igloo bar and fire dancing at the Newport Dunes Fire & Lights Festival will add an extra sparkle to the season. Visit Newport Beach has also teamed up with local attractions, restaurants, and hotels to offer exclusive holiday-themed packages and special deals to entice visitors to extend their stay and immerse themselves in the festivities.

This year, the Newport Beach holiday trail returns, inviting you to explore the most beautifully decorated spots in town, with each mapped out for a festive holiday journey and can be viewed here. Step into an enchanting holiday paradise as Newport Beach undergoes a stunning transformation, adorning key locations with captivating holiday decorations. Digital efforts will encompass a captivating omni-channel approach spanning advertising, PR, digital, and social media, as we eagerly count down the '50 Days of Festive Fun.' A custom-built campaign landing page will act as Newport Beach's holiday headquarters, including a curated gift guide and itineraries for food lovers, fashionistas, trendsetters, families, and couples. And don't forget, the holiday season doesn't conclude until January 3, 2025; so, you'll have ample time to bask in the festive spirit!

"Newport Beach's holiday season is truly special, and with the return of '50 Days of Festive Fun,' we're excited to share the magic all over again," says Gary Sherwin, President & CEO of Visit Newport Beach. "This year, we're bringing even more holiday joy with expanded offerings, from our beloved Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade to exclusive holiday experiences for both visitors and locals. Newport Beach shines as the most festive coastal destination in America, transforming into a winter wonderland where visitors can relive holiday nostalgia and create new memories with loved ones in a setting that feels straight out of a storybook."

Newport Beach the Label is also back with even more holiday cheer after last year's success! Back by popular demand, Visit Newport Beach is relaunching the festive 'Home for the Holidays' apparel collection as part of the '50 Days of Festive Fun' campaign. This seasonal collection includes stylish tees, versatile hats, and a spacious beach tote—perfect for all ages to celebrate in merry, cozy style. Plus, this year brings a fresh twist with the limited-edition "2024 Sleigh by the Bay 'Ugly' Christmas Sweater," now in a bold holiday red.

