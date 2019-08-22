Visit Orlando Launches "The MORlando Challenge"

The three-person Visitor Services team has embarked on the ultimate Orlando vacation assignment: tag-team together virtually non-stop until they have experienced all the different types of attractions Orlando has to offer, including theme parks, water parks, thrill rides, outdoor adventures, golf, shopping, art museums and more. The program's strategic partner Enterprise Rent-A-Car is providing vehicles for them to travel throughout the region, including its eco-friendly electric rental cars.

"A big part of the reason Orlando is different from other destinations is just how much there is to see and do here," said Visit Orlando President and CEO George Aguel. "We have the world's best and largest collection of theme parks, amazing attractions and rides, a trendy downtown arts area, professional sports, and even great historic neighborhoods. 'The MORlando Challenge' will show through all these great experiences that anyone can create your own perfect vacation here – no matter your age, interest or passion."

Ten years ago, Visit Orlando determined that it would take 67 days to experience all there is to do in Orlando. Now, after a decade of growth, grand openings and expansions, "The MORlando Challenge" will determine how much that has grown.

The team kicked off their assignment today at Visit Orlando's tourism industry event where over 1,000 local business leaders and elected officials wished them well.

Visitors planning their own vacation itineraries can follow along via Visit Orlando's weekly Instagram and bi-weekly YouTube series. Top tips from each location will also be posted on "The MORlando Challenge" website, giving visitors even more insight into many of the destination's best kept secrets.

For more information, go to VisitOrlando.com/MORlando.

