Visit Park City: Meeting Through the Mountainkind Lens

PARK CITY, Utah, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Park City, Utah, one of the most accessible and accommodating mountain destinations in North America, is excited to announce its rebranding initiative, 'mountainkind,' for the meetings and events industry. The significant rebranding encourages conscious meeting planning and sustainable tourism, positioning Park City as a leading destination for impacting environment-friendly events.

Mountainkind is more than just a brand—it's a commitment to sustainability and community-conscious meetings. A mountainkind meeting is an invitation to cozy in and venture out. It's broad perspectives and beautiful alpine skies. It's culture, values, and a cherished approach to living. It's an inherent way of meeting in Park City.

The transformative rebranding was a collaborative effort spearheaded by the Park City Chamber of Commerce, Convention & Visitors Bureau, in partnership with various stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality industries as well as the community. Through this collaboration, they have crafted the mountainkind brand to authentically reflect Park City's unique values, culture, and offerings.

"The term 'mountainkind' signifies more than a brand," says Tonya Sweeten, vice president of group sales for the Park City Chamber of Commerce, Convention & Visitors Bureau. "It embodies a commitment to hosting meetings that blend seamlessly with Park City's vibrant culture and alpine environment. It represents an opportunity for meeting attendees to experience the unique blend of perspectives, the beauty of the alpine skies, and the rich cultural values that Park City offers. This approach aims to make every meeting in Park City not just an event, but a memorable experience that connects with the essence of the town." This emphasis showcases Park City's dedication to preserving the environment and promoting green tourism.

Building on this foundation, the vision behind mountainkind is to establish Park City as a destination where groups can create sustainable experiences that integrate wellness and offer transformative, perspective-changing meetings. Moving away from the previous brand, which was visually represented by a pinecone emblem, the new logo and emblem highlight Park City's prioritization of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

Park City is renowned for its alpine beauty, welcoming community, and world-class attractions that blend mountain charm with sophistication. This mountain town has something for each unique meeting and conference group. For more information about mountainkind or to plan your next meeting or conference in Park City, visit the revamped website or contact the team.

