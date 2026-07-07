Visit Salt Lake Claims Title as America's Mountain City™ with Latest Campaign

SALT LAKE CITY, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Lake, Utah remains the only city in America where a world-class urban core exists inside a mountain range, allowing visitors to enjoy the city and the mountain in one experience. Visit Salt Lake is embracing this skyline-to-mountain-range concept by officially adopting the title of America's Mountain City™.

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This latest platform brings Salt Lake into the spotlight as a premier year-round destination, highlighting the versatility of experiences and its accessibility to the Wasatch Mountain Range with a 40 minute drive from downtown Salt Lake. Additionally, America's Mountain City™ showcases the easy-going lifestyle one can experience in the destination, while touching on new additions on the food and hospitality front as Salt Lake heads towards the 2034 Winter Games.

"Salt Lake is proudly claiming our title as America's Mountain City™ because no other destination offers a world-class urban experience and a mountainous playground that is so effortlessly combined," said Kaitlin Eskelson, President & CEO of Visit Salt Lake. "From our rich cultural roots and booming culinary scene to our growing status as a premier global sports hub heading into the 2034 Winter Games, Salt Lake provides an unmatched, 'one stop shop' lifestyle. We've removed the friction from travel so visitors can come experience the summit and the city, seamlessly, on the exact same day."

Both. At Once.

Salt Lake is the only place where it's hard to tell where the city ends and the mountains begin. Here, visitors don't have to choose between a day on the slopes or cultural explorations in the city; they can travel from a mountain summit to a world-class restaurant or professional sporting event in under an hour. It is a destination where both experiences can be enjoyed seamlessly in the same day.

Perpetual Momentum

Salt Lake continues to build momentum as a world-class sports destination. NBA's Utah Jazz, the city recently welcomed the NHL's Utah Mammoth to the Western Conference, thrilling both residents and visitors alike. In 2034, Salt Lake will return to the global stage as a premiere winter destination as it gears up to host the 2034 Winter Games. To complement these major sporting events, the city's tourism infrastructure is evolving rapidly, ensuring visitors discover something new—whether a restaurant, bar, or hiking trail—with every return trip.

Frictionless

Everything that Salt Lake has to offer is surprisingly close and effortlessly accessible. From the airport to the mountains, from a rooftop bar to a secluded canyon, Salt Lake makes exploration seamless—with minimal transit times, uncrowded streets, and no stress. Downtown Salt Lake provides amazing dining experiences, modern hotels and a booming nightlife scene that redefines the typical Western mountain trip. With its rich history and culture, Salt Lake is full of hidden gems such as charming neighborhoods, local artists and musicians, as well as elite athletes that live and train in Salt Lake year-round due to the unmatched access to the outdoors.

Together, these pillars encompass exactly what makes Salt Lake America's Mountain City™ and why it is the only destination in the US that can authentically claim the title.

For more information on the America's Mountain City™ campaign, visit VisitSaltLake.com.

In support of the first responders and emergency personnel working to keep our mountain city safe and beautiful during the recent wildfires, Visit Salt Lake will be donating $5,000 to The Utah Resilience Fund (URF) to assist in recovery efforts throughout the state.

About Visit Salt Lake:

Visit Salt Lake (VSL) is the private, nonprofit Destination Sales & Experience Organization (DSXO) dedicated to recruiting, retaining and activating conventions, meetings, sporting events and leisure travel that fuels the region's visitor economy. In partnership with Salt Lake County, hoteliers, members and public-sector stakeholders, VSL helps generate $6.15 billion in annual visitor spending, $575 million in direct tax revenue and $1,700 in household tax savings while supporting more than 56,000 jobs. By championing Salt Lake's authentic Mountain City identity, VSL creates transformative experiences that benefit the community and visitors alike. For more information, visit www.VisitSaltLake.com.

SOURCE Visit Salt Lake