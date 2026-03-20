Visit The Rolling Stones Exhibit in Nashville's Big Back Yard

Spring is a Perfect Time to Enjoy This Travel Rich Region

LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "CAUTION! Stones Ahead," is the world's largest public exhibition of The Rolling Stones memorabilia and is now open at The Renaissance Shoals Spa and Resort in Florence, Ala., part of Nashville's Big Back Yard. https://cautionstonesahead.com. Visiting the Big Back Yard means getting hyper-local in this travel-rich region of Tennessee and North Alabama.

Experience world-class music.

Caution! The Rolling Stones Exhibit Ahead

After touring The Rolling Stones exhibit, visit FAME and Muscle Shoals Sound Recording Studios in the "Hit Recording Capital of The World." https://famestudios.com https://muscleshoalssoundstudio.org

Craving authenticity? Experience Fox & Locke, a popular small music venue in historic Leiper's Fork. Other highlights in this walkable village include Brooke and Steve Giannetti's Patina Home & Garden, Leiper's Creek Gallery, The Copper Fox, PROPS, and much more. https://www.foxandlocke.com/ https://www.patinahomeandgarden.com/

Live like a local when you book your stay in Leiper's Fork at the charming Fork & Field Cottages. https://forkandfield.com

Take in the great outdoors.

Let Fisher's Off Road Tours in Centerville, Tenn. provide an afternoon of incomparable family memories. Enjoy scenic vistas, water crossings, and ghost towns. https://www.fishersoffroadtours.com

Hike Devil's Back Bone, adjacent to Natchez Trace Parkway. The 3-mile trail follows the ridges of Tennessee's Highland Rim. Devil's Back Bone Hike

Immerse in small town culture.

Blooming Arts Festival in Linden, Tenn., March 27-28, 2026, offers a vibrant showcase of art, music, and delicious food. Be part of this spring tradition in the heart of Tennessee. https://www.facebook.com/Bloomingartsfestival/

Charming Mount Pleasant, Tenn. will host the Shop Hop from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on the final Friday of the month throughout the spring and summer. It's a perfect way to spend a Friday evening. https://www.visitmountpleasanttn.com/

Centerville, Tenn., the home of Minnie Pearl, hosts the Keg County Arts & Crafts Fair, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., CDT, May 9, 2026. Don't miss the handmade goods, local artisans, and community fun, complete with free parking and admission. Arts & Crafts Fair

The Natchez Valley Pro Rodeo is happening at 7:30 p.m., May 8-9, 2026 at the Wayne County Ag Center in Collinwood, Tenn. Gates will open at 5pm. Natchez Valley Pro Rodeo

Work up an appetite, then enjoy delicious Southern Cuisine.

The Country Boy in Leiper's Fork is where the locals gather for breakfast, lunch and dinner. This place brings new meaning to delicious home-cooking. Check out their speakeasy, The Tornado Room. https://www.instagram.com/thetornadoroom/

Rick's Barbecue brings smoking hot meat and sides for a truly mouth-watering meal. Rick's has several locations in Nashville's Big Back Yard, https://www.ricksbbq.com/

For fine dining, visit 360 Grille in Florence, Ala. The state's only revolving restaurant provides majestic views of the Tennessee River while guests enjoy a sophisticated dining adventure. https://www.360grille.net/

Elevated cuisine has arrived in Hampshire, Tenn., thanks to Chef Braiden Mallon and wife Annie's new Valley Kitchen restaurant. They also host not-to-be-missed dinners IN the creek! https://www.bamfoodscatering.com https://www.instagram.com/valleykitchentn/

SOURCE Nashville’s Big Back Yard