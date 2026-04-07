Nashville's Big Back Yard Celebrates Music at Swampaversary, Winery Weekends and the Premiere of SkyDog: The Shoals Experience

Special Nod to The Rolling Stones at Fox & Locke Loo Event

LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville's Big Back Yard is host to inspiring music events, including Muscle Shoals Sound Studio's Swampaversary, Music on The Ridge at Amber Falls Winery, the dedication of a loo at Fox & Locke in Leiper's Fork, and the premiere of SkyDog: The Shoals Experience in Florence, Ala, Aug. 28-30.

Fox & Locke celebrates music by dedicating a restroom to Muscle Shoals Music. The Rolling Stones' guitarist Keith Richards, who famously finalized the lyrics to 'Wild Horses' in the bathroom at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, is the inspiration. 4 p.m. CDT, April 17, Fox & Locke in Leiper's Fork, Tenn. Come for the kitch, stay for the Will McFarlane concert at 8 p.m. https://www.foxandlocke.com

Don't miss Swampaversary marking 57 years since The Swampers first opened the doors to the Historic Muscle Shoals Sound Studio. The annual fundraiser concert features Christine Ohlman, The Pine Hall Haints, and Katlyn Barnes, 6:30 p.m., April 25. Music, food trucks and exclusive merch. 3614 N Jackson Highway, Sheffield, Ala. https://muscleshoalssoundstudio.org

SkyDog: The Shoals Experience, a new music-driven destination event, debuts Aug. 28-30 in Florence, Ala. The premiere of SkyDog Shoals brings highly curated live music, food, film, and storytelling to the Renaissance Shoals Resort and Convention Center. Explore the lineup, discover the story behind SkyDog, and join the presale for the best packages: https://skydogshoals.com.

Music on The Ridge happens every weekend at Amber Falls Winery in Hampshire, Tenn., now- through October, Saturdays, 3 – 7 p.m. CT. Sundays, 1- 5 p.m. CT featuring music, food trucks in an enchanting setting. https://www.amberfallswinery.com

NBBY's spring happenings also include these family and fun-centric events.

The debut of Grinder Switch Rodeo Night in Bon Aqua, Tenn., features a full rodeo show, vendors, food and a rodeo queen pageant. 6:30 – 9:30 p.m., CDT, April 10.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61583968534432

Patina Home & Garden in Leiper's Fork, Tenn. pays homage to moms with special gifts and festivities. Local children's book author Gabrielle Waary will hold readings and book signings of Sweet Dreams Franklin . A Father's Day event on June 13 will introduce a different but equally intentional atmosphere. "Whiskey, Watches and Wheels" includes vintage watches, men's jewelry, classic cars, and whiskey tastings. https://www.patinahomeandgarden.com

The Ag & Arts Tour spotlights small farms, artisans and the communities that hold them. A self-guided adventure through scenic backroads filled with local farms, artisans, and live music. It's a family-friendly weekend of discovery, and small-town charm. 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. CDT, June 19-20.

https://www.agandartstour.com/

David Crockett State Park in Lawrenceburg, Tenn., hosts spring hikes, aviary tours, Earth Day Planting and more. For details, visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/david-crockett/#/?park=david-crockett

Lodging options:

The Commodore Hotel, Linden, TN

GunRunner Hotel, Florence, AL

The Stricklin Hotel, Florence, AL

Fork And Field Cottages, Leiper's Fork, TN

Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa, Florence, AL

SOURCE Nashville’s Big Back Yard