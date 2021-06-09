VisitBritain: In Run-Up to G7 Summit, Suggested Itinerary Ideas for President Biden's Dream Trip to England Inspire Future Travel

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Britain as a visitor destination will be in the global spotlight with the G7 Summit in Cornwall fast approaching, giving VisitBritain, the national tourism agency, the opportunity to inspire future travel from the US. The US is the UK's largest and most valuable inbound visitor market, worth more than £4.1 billion to the economy in 2019, and the Summit offers the chance to promote 'destination Britain' and drive future bookings.

President Joe Biden is on his first trip to the UK in this role to attend the Summit, heading to Carbis Bay, Cornwall, known for its wild moorland, sandy beaches, harbor villages and towering cliffs. On the tip of Southwest England, Cornwall is the ideal place for work and play alike.

While the G7 is the primary focus of the President's visit, it's safe to assume he'd enjoy a chance to stretch his legs and sample some of the experiences waiting just outside. VisitBritain suggests the following top travel ideas for President Biden to explore in Cornwall and beyond, and invites him to take a few extra days to experience Britain's natural beauty, historic towns and friendly locals. Please note this is in the spirit of fun and does not reflect the President's actual itinerary at the Summit.

Travel a Historic Route from London

There are a few ways to get to Cornwall from London, the closest international air hub for US travelers. Some may choose to take a short flight (just over an hour), or opt for a road trip, but President Biden, who has expressed his love for trains, may want to take an overnight rail ride. The Night Riviera is a sleeper train operated by Great Western Railway, a historic route connecting London to the South West of England. Upon arrival, Biden will check into the Carbis Bay Hotel, awarded the AA "Eco Hotel of the Year" in 2019.

Learn About Cornwall's Artistic Links

A long-time supporter of the arts, President Biden can visit seaside town St. Ives for its famous galleries and museums. Sculptor Barbara Hepworth lived here, and the President can visit her Museum and Sculpture Garden, stop by Bernard Leach's pottery studio or take a trip to the nearby Tate St. Ives, a seafront modern art gallery focusing on British artists. At night, he could drive down to the Minack Theater, a world famous venue perched on the rugged cliffs of South-West Cornwall, choosing from a variety of outdoor performances including live music and plays.

Break a Sweat on Land or Sea

With President Biden known for his workouts, usually on a rowing machine or his Peloton, he would be keen to get some exercise on his trip. On the St. Ives Bay, he may opt for a kayak explorer tour with Ocean Sports Centre where he can spot local wildlife including seals and bottlenose dolphins. If he wants to stay on land, he may enjoy a bike rental from Go By Cycle which he can take to see the nearby famous sites including Lanhydrock or St. Michael's Mount.

Refresh with a Frozen Treat

After some exercise, President Biden will want to refresh with his favorite dessert, ice cream. He is not shy about his love for chocolate chip ice cream, but after a visit to Moomaid of Zennor, an iconic ice cream parlor on a family run dairy farm perched on a cliff, he may be inclined to switch it up. Made in small batches using locally sourced ingredients, he can choose a new flavor from options like the Vanilla Bean & Cornish Clotted Cream, Crème Fraiche & Lemon Curd or Orange & Mascarpone.

Visit the Churches in Cornwall

President Biden is the second Catholic President in US history and is known to attend mass on Sundays. In the morning, he may want to visit some of the many churches in Cornwall to admire the Gothic architecture, including the only catholic cathedral in Cornwall for over 120 years, Truro Cathedral. Truro, full of history, has a fantastic high street with retailers and independent shops. Two former US Presidents, the 19th Rutherford B. Hayes and the 32nd Franklin D. Roosevelt descended from Thomas Burgess who emigrated from Truro.

Explore the Area in Style

There's few more stylish ways to drive the coast than in a Morgan, the quintessential English sports car. With his love for classic cars, the President may enjoy taking a spin in the open-top Morgan design which is still hand built in Malvern using traditional methods, but embracing modern technology to enhance the driving experience. In 2016 President Biden appeared on Jay Leno's Garage to debut his beautifully restored 1967 Corvette, so we may expect him to head to Perranwell Morgan Garage located just outside Truro in Perranwell Station, and pick up a car to explore the surrounding coastline. He can drive north and take in the landscape, stopping for fish & chips in Padstow, a well-known seaside destination for foodies.

Soak Up the Natural Beauty

A major topic of discussion for the G7 Summit will be sustainability so President Biden will want to stop for the day at the Eden Project, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, located on the South-East coast of Cornwall. The visitor center is nestled in a huge crater and the massive Biomes house the world's largest rainforest in captivity, stunning plants, contemporary gardens and a year-round schedule of events. He may even plan to visit again next year when the property's first hotel will open, a 109 bedroom accommodation designed by Tate Harmer focused on energy-efficiency and sustainability.

Afternoon Tea on a Train

Wanting to see another historic train, President Biden can travel just 15 minutes north to the heritage steam Bodmin & Wenford Railway, where he can hop on board and enjoy a traditional Cornish afternoon cream tea. He will have to try the famous Cornish Pasty, a baked pastry traditionally filled with meat and vegetables, or learn about the long standing afternoon tea rivalry between Devon and Cornwall, choosing the proper way to eat a scone (hint: he will need to decide what should come first, the jam or the cream).

Discover US Connections

2020 saw the 400th anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower, which left from Plymouth, England in 1620, a port city in neighboring Devon about an hour from Cornwall. President Biden will learn far more than the one-dimensional story of the 'Pilgrim Fathers' and their voyage; the cultural program, put together by four nations – the Wampanoag, UK, USA and Netherlands – unpack the untold stories and experiences of different ethnic groups through history and today. He may also want to stop and see some exhibitions at The Box, a brand new museum in Plymouth acting as the flagship building for the Mayflower 400 commemorations.

A Romantic Getaway with Jill

To close out the weekend, President Biden can impress his wife Dr. Jill Biden with an escape to the Isles of Scilly. Like nowhere else in England, this group of 140 islands, five of which are inhabited, lie just off the coast of Cornwall but are a world apart. Only 28 miles away and easily accessible by ferry or a 15 minute flight, this destination draws the likes of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Dame Judi Dench and others for holiday. Guests can find palm trees, white sand beaches and crystal clear water. They may visit St. Mary's, the largest island, and spend the weekend at the Star Castle Hotel, set in a 16th-century castle with four acres of gardens and sea views.

Stop at Windsor for Royal Heritage

President Biden is confirmed to be meeting with Her Majesty The Queen in Windsor. Rich in history and royal tradition, this charming town has been home to British royalty for centuries. After the meeting at Windsor Castle, the Queen's official home and the world's oldest and largest inhabited castle, and a walk through the spectacular St. George's Chapel, the President may want to head to the River Thames which flows through Windsor all the way to the Cotswolds. Here, he can walk the riverside pathway and stop by the many coffee shops and brasseries that line the waterfront.

