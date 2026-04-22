Visiting Angels Foundation Partners with Meals on Wheels America for Historic Donation

$100,000 Gift is the Largest in Foundation History

BRYN MAWR, Pa., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Visiting Angels Foundation, the non-profit arm of Visiting Angels, America's Choice in Home Care®, announced the largest charitable contribution in the Foundation's history. The Foundation has donated $100,000 to Meals on Wheels America, marking the launch of a new partnership rooted in a shared commitment to helping seniors live independently and with dignity. The contribution reflects the Foundation's ongoing mission to ensure quality care remains accessible to all older adults, regardless of their financial circumstances.

Visiting Angels Foundation President Dan Drennen presents a check to Kristine Templin, Chief Development and Marketing Officer at Meals on Wheels America.

"As the largest monetary contribution we have ever made to a single non-profit at one time, this is a historic partnership for the Visiting Angels Foundation," said Joe Garecht, Executive Director of the Visiting Angels Foundation. "For more than two decades, Visiting Angels has made a commitment in our day-to-day business to ensure that seniors can maintain their dignity as they age. For the past five years, the Visiting Angels Foundation has gone the extra mile by providing assistance to those who need it most in our communities. We see this as an opportunity to not only raise awareness, but continue that mission to help seniors in need one meal at a time."

Meals on Wheels America and its nationwide network of local providers work to ensure older adults receive the nutritious meals and moments of connection they need to stay healthy, feel stronger and live independently at home. The network supports nearly 2.6 million seniors annually, and Visiting Angels' donation will help to ensure that any senior who needs Meals on Wheels receives it.

"We're proud to partner with the Visiting Angels Foundation in our shared commitment to supporting homebound older adults," said Kristine Templin, Chief Development and Marketing Officer at Meals on Wheels America. "This partnership will strengthen the Meals on Wheels network, helping local providers reach more seniors with the nutrition and connection they need to age safely and independently."

The Visiting Angels Foundation was founded to address the growing challenge of access to senior care and awards grants to rigorously vetted organizations that deliver food, medical care, housing support, and other critical services to vulnerable seniors nationwide. At its core, the Foundation operates on a single conviction: every senior deserves to age with dignity, security, and access to the care they need, regardless of financial means.

"One of our core missions at the Visiting Angels Foundation is lending a hand to groups that help seniors, regardless of financial status, and to maintain a certain quality of life, and the Meals on Wheels network does just that," said Dan Drennen, President of the Visiting Angels Foundation. "We are thrilled to be able to give back to the community and lend a hand to a segment of the population that we care deeply about."

For more information on the Visiting Angels Foundation and how you can help, please visit https://visitingangelsfoundation.org.

To learn more about Meals on Wheels America and the nationwide network it supports, visit https://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

About The Visiting Angels Foundation

The Visiting Angels Foundation is the non-profit arm of Visiting Angels, one of the nation's largest providers of in-home senior care services. The Visiting Angels Foundation partners with community-based organizations dedicated to serving seniors most in need. We provide the resources and funding necessary for these organizations to continue their life-changing work. For more information about The Visiting Angels Foundation, visit www.visitingangelsfoundation.org.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting approximately 5,000 community-based providers across the country dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a trusted volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. Through public awareness, funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers local providers to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to locate a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

SOURCE Visiting Angels