Visiting Angels Honors 10 Semi-Finalists for Prestigious National Caregiver of the Year Award

The Visiting Angels National Caregiver of the Year Award celebrates caregivers who provide compassionate, professional care that enables seniors and vulnerable individuals to remain safe, comfortable, and independent in their own homes.

From this group of semi-finalists, two finalists and one national Caregiver of the Year will ultimately be selected. These individuals represent the highest standard of caregiving within the Visiting Angels network, embodying dedication, empathy, and a deep commitment to improving the lives of the clients and families they serve.

This year's semi-finalists represent caregivers from nine states, showcasing the depth of talent, commitment, and compassion that Visiting Angels' team members bring to communities nationwide. The semi-finalists advancing to the next round are:

Amanda Williams from Visiting Angels Chelmsford, MA - Amanda joined Visiting Angels in 1984, and has demonstrated her dedication, professionalism, and compassion not only to her clients, but to the brand as a whole. The compassion in her voice when she speaks about her clients truly stands out. She treats those in her care with the utmost respect and dignity, and this is evident in every shift she works.

- Amanda joined Visiting Angels in 1984, and has demonstrated her dedication, professionalism, and compassion not only to her clients, but to the brand as a whole. The compassion in her voice when she speaks about her clients truly stands out. She treats those in her care with the utmost respect and dignity, and this is evident in every shift she works. Angie Vidal from Visiting Angels Tacoma, WA - Amanda joined the Visiting Angels team in 2024, and is known for the quiet compassion and deep respect she shows for her clients each and every day. She is intentionally low-key and describes herself as someone who prefers to stay in the background so her clients can remain the focus—a philosophy that is evident in how she shows up every day.

- Amanda joined the Visiting Angels team in 2024, and is known for the quiet compassion and deep respect she shows for her clients each and every day. She is intentionally low-key and describes herself as someone who prefers to stay in the background so her clients can remain the focus—a philosophy that is evident in how she shows up every day. Eddie Thomas from Visiting Angels Northeast San Antonio, TX - Eddie has been a caregiver with Visiting Angels since 2023, and is known to be a man of high moral fiber, characterized by his unwavering commitment to integrity and ethical principles. He engages with both clients and their families with empathy, actively listening to their concerns and personal stories. By dedicating time to understanding each individual's needs, Eddie reinforces the organization's commitment to personalized care.

- Eddie has been a caregiver with Visiting Angels since 2023, and is known to be a man of high moral fiber, characterized by his unwavering commitment to integrity and ethical principles. He engages with both clients and their families with empathy, actively listening to their concerns and personal stories. By dedicating time to understanding each individual's needs, Eddie reinforces the organization's commitment to personalized care. Julie Moore from Visiting Angels Kennewick, WA - Julie has been a caregiver with Visiting Angels since 2006 and has dedicated over 39,000 hours to listening, reassuring, guiding, and standing beside people during some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives. Julie brings a calming presence that immediately puts clients and families at ease, while her amazing sense of humor and contagious laugh often do just as much healing as her personal care.

- Julie has been a caregiver with Visiting Angels since 2006 and has dedicated over 39,000 hours to listening, reassuring, guiding, and standing beside people during some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives. Julie brings a calming presence that immediately puts clients and families at ease, while her amazing sense of humor and contagious laugh often do just as much healing as her personal care. Lina Lindgren from Visiting Angels St. Charles, MO - Lina joined the Visiting Angels team in 2024, and is celebrated for her close attention to detail and her commitment to training other caregivers to provide consistent care. When she enters a home, she does not take over; rather, she asks questions. She immediately wants to know how she can make their day better.

- Lina joined the Visiting Angels team in 2024, and is celebrated for her close attention to detail and her commitment to training other caregivers to provide consistent care. When she enters a home, she does not take over; rather, she asks questions. She immediately wants to know how she can make their day better. Luis Rocha from Visiting Angels Livingston County MI - Luis joined the Visiting Angels team in 2024, and brings a genuine sense of joy, warmth, and approachability that immediately puts clients at ease. Every client he has worked with speaks highly of him, and many grow deeply attached to his presence. Even clients who were initially unsure about a new caregiver felt not only comfortable but also understood during Luis' first visit.

- Luis joined the Visiting Angels team in 2024, and brings a genuine sense of joy, warmth, and approachability that immediately puts clients at ease. Every client he has worked with speaks highly of him, and many grow deeply attached to his presence. Even clients who were initially unsure about a new caregiver felt not only comfortable but also understood during Luis' first visit. Manon Brown from Visiting Angels Eastern Idaho - Manon has been a caregiver with Visiting Angels since 2021, consistently representing the organization with professionalism, compassion, and pride. Her clients consistently feel seen, heard, and valued because Manon treats them as individuals with rich life stories, not tasks to be completed. She brings patience, kindness, and emotional intelligence into every interaction, creating a sense of safety and trust that is foundational to exceptional care.

- Manon has been a caregiver with Visiting Angels since 2021, consistently representing the organization with professionalism, compassion, and pride. Her clients consistently feel seen, heard, and valued because Manon treats them as individuals with rich life stories, not tasks to be completed. She brings patience, kindness, and emotional intelligence into every interaction, creating a sense of safety and trust that is foundational to exceptional care. Mary Nickerson from Visiting Angels Nashua, NH - Mary joined the Visiting Angels team in 2020, and consistently demonstrates a strong commitment to her clients while honoring the boundaries of service. Through her detailed daily visit notes, Mary helps family members feel informed and connected, often capturing moments that make them feel as though they were there themselves. Her reliability, professionalism, and care reflect a deep respect for both her clients and her role.

- Mary joined the Visiting Angels team in 2020, and consistently demonstrates a strong commitment to her clients while honoring the boundaries of service. Through her detailed daily visit notes, Mary helps family members feel informed and connected, often capturing moments that make them feel as though they were there themselves. Her reliability, professionalism, and care reflect a deep respect for both her clients and her role. Rebekah Zerby from Visiting Angels Stroudsburg, PA - Rebekah has been a caregiver with Visiting Angels since 2024 and is one of the top fundraisers for the Visiting Angels-Caring Angels Walk to End Alzheimer's Team. She brings her whole heart into everything she does, showing deep commitment to her clients, strong loyalty to her agency, love and zeal to her community, and a personality that makes her genuinely enjoyable to work with. Becky is the kind of person who knows everyone has the opportunity to make a difference in the world around them, and she works hard to do just that

Rebekah has been a caregiver with Visiting Angels since 2024 and is one of the top fundraisers for the Visiting Angels-Caring Angels Walk to End Alzheimer's Team. She brings her whole heart into everything she does, showing deep commitment to her clients, strong loyalty to her agency, love and zeal to her community, and a personality that makes her genuinely enjoyable to work with. Becky is the kind of person who knows everyone has the opportunity to make a difference in the world around them, and she works hard to do just that Tiffany Moon from Visiting Angels Charleston, WV - Tiffany has been a caregiver with Visiting Angels since 2019 and is recognized for her superb work as a mentor, having graduated 87 mentees assigned to her over the years. She embodies what our brand strives to represent: professionalism, compassion, and genuine human connection. Her kindness and empathy are exactly what every family hopes to find in the person caring for their loved ones.

"We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding semi-finalists for the 7th Annual Caregiver of the Year Award," said Karon Austin, Senior Vice President at Visiting Angels. "Our caregivers are the heart of Visiting Angels. This recognition allows us to shine a spotlight on their extraordinary contributions, while honoring the profound difference they make in the lives of those they care for."

Nominations for this recognition are made by the Visiting Angels franchisees, who select a caregiver who exemplifies compassion, dedication, and excellence in care. A panel of franchise owners then reviews the nominations and each caregiver's impact on their clients and families. From these submissions, semi-finalists are selected before the field is narrowed down to two finalists, and one National Caregiver of the Year who will be announced at the Visiting Angels Annual Conference in June. The winner will receive a $10,000 prize, and the two finalists will each receive $5,000.

Visiting Angels is committed to supporting caregivers by providing guidance, ongoing training, and resources to help them excel in their roles. By fostering a supportive, collaborative environment, the organization helps caregivers, clients, and families they serve.

About Visiting Angels

Visiting Angels is America's leading, most respected network of non-medical senior home care agencies. For more than 25 years, Visiting Angels has provided exceptional home care to families across the country. With over 600 offices throughout the United States, UK and Mexico and a deep commitment to enhancing the quality of life for seniors, they offer comprehensive in-home care tailored to the unique needs of each individual. Visit www.visitingangels.com for more information. Follow Visiting Angels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Visiting Angels