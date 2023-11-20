Visitors invited to see Christmas trees from around the world brighten office of County Treasurer Pappas for 20th year

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas invites visitors to see nearly 100 Christmas trees and other displays that celebrate cultural diversity this holiday season.

This is the 20th year of "Christmas Trees from Around the World," a display of 3-foot trees. Members of various ethnic and religious communities decorated the trees to represent their heritage. A Christian Nativity scene, an African American Kwanzaa Kinara, a Hindu Prayer Thali and a Jewish Menorah also are displayed.

"This celebration of diversity marks its 20th year as a Chicago holiday tradition," Pappas said. "People working or shopping downtown are invited to visit the Treasurer's Office, see the beautiful decorations and learn how different cultures celebrate the holidays."

The trees are adorned not only with ornaments, tinsel and lights, but also animals, flowers, fruit, candles, plates, boats, stars, flags, dolls and other items. The display will be up from Monday, Nov. 27, until Jan. 2, 2024, in Room 112 of the Cook County Building, 118 N. Clark St., Chicago.

Countries and traditions represented by the trees include: African American, Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Assyrian, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Canada-Quebec, Carpatho-Rusyn, China, Colombia, Cornwall, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, Czech, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, England, Eritrea, Estonia and Ethiopia.

Also represented: Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, India, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kosovo, Laos, Lebanon, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Mexico, Native American, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Senegal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Taiwan, Thailand, Ukraine, United States, Uruguay, Vietnam, Venezuela and Wales.

A photo of a past display is available at https://www.cookcountytreasurer.com/newsarticle.aspx?articleid=843.

B-roll video of a past display is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OphAeb61AoU.

