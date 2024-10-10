VisitorsCoverage® Recognized as a 2024 InsurTech100 Company

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VisitorsCoverage, a global travel insurance marketplace and technology company has been named as a 2024 InsurTech100 company, Fintech Global's annual list of the world's most innovative insurance technology companies, for their cutting-edge SaaS platform, Treppy™.

VisitorsCoverage honored with prestigious recognition in FinTech Global's 2024 InsurTech100 list. Post this VisitorsCoverage named by FinTech Global as a 2024 InsurTech100 company.

Treppy™ is a no-code platform designed to help online travel agents, brokers, and retailers offer travel insurance as an add-on service to meet customers' digital expectations while simplifying policy sales and service operations. With Treppy™, travel businesses can greatly expand their reach and distribution channels, enabling them to succeed in a competitive market.

"We are honored to be recognized as an InsurTech100 company for the second year in a row and a leader in insurance technology," says VisitorsCoverage CTO Mohan Rao. "This prestigious accolade is a testament to our longstanding commitment to digital innovation and developing groundbreaking solutions in the insurance landscape."

The InsurTech100 list, compiled annually by FinTech Global, showcases the top innovators in the industry who are addressing the critical challenges facing the insurance sector. The InsurTech100 list is curated by a panel of analysts and industry experts, who select the most innovative companies based on their ability to leverage technology to solve industry challenges or enhance efficiency.

For over 18 years, VisitorCoverage's mission has been to leverage technology to create customer-focused solutions for both travelers and insurers. The team is deeply honored to be recognized alongside other innovative companies that are driving the industry forward.

The complete InsurTech100 list can be found here .

About VisitorsCoverage Inc.:

Founded in 2006, VisitorsCoverage has helped millions of customers in over 180 countries find the travel insurance they need to feel safe, secure and well-prepared for their journeys. Our award-winning and innovative marketplace of top-rated travel medical and trip insurance plans helps travelers research, compare and buy affordable travel insurance online in minutes. Find insurance for the way you travel at VisitorsCoverage.com .

Treppy™ launched in 2017 as the first tech platform for travel insurance distribution, enabling travel insurance comparison shopping solutions for licensed agents and brokers. Since then, we have been improving the technology to meet our agents' and brokers' needs to provide an end-to-end travel insurance policy distribution and self-service policy management platform, embedded within our partners' sites and apps. Learn more about Treppy™ here .

SOURCE VisitorsCoverage Inc.