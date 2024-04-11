VisitorsCoverage Wins Gold 2024 TITAN Business Awards for Trailblazing Sustainability Efforts and Outstanding Provider of Insurance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VisitorsCoverage Inc. , the leader in the online travel insurance marketplace, has won the 2024 Gold TITAN Business Award for Sustainability Initiative of the Year and the 2024 Gold TITAN Health Award for Provider and Services for Insurance. These esteemed recognitions celebrate the ongoing sustainability commitment of VisitorsCoverage and our dedication to providing unparalleled customer service and quality products in the insurance space.

VisitorsCoverage Wins Gold TITAN Business Awards for Trailblazing Sustainability Efforts and Outstanding Provider of Insurance

VisitorsCoverage has also been awarded the 2024 Silver TITAN Business Awards for Business Website in Insurance, highlighting our efforts to create a website with an intuitive user-friendly interface to enhance the customer experience. Our website is built to empower our customers to make informed decisions when purchasing travel insurance.

The TITAN Business and Health Awards are distinguished by a rigorous judging process, involving a panel of 30 international esteemed business leaders, entrepreneurs, and academics. Each entry undergoes thorough evaluation, assessing innovation, achievement, and impact. This meticulous process ensures that the recognition is awarded to companies that truly exemplify excellence and innovation in their field.

VisitorsCoverage continues to blaze the trail in sustainability with our various efforts in contributing to the health of our planet, most notably with our recent commitment to reduce plastic pollution in our oceans , recognized by our Gold 2024 TITAN Business Award. Our dedication to sustainability initiatives is supported by our mission to spread awareness about responsible travel and protect the quality of travel for people today, tomorrow, and beyond.

Our Insurance Business Website Silver win and Insurance Providers and Services Gold win underscore our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and superior products. We are immensely proud of our team's hard work and the recognition of our efforts by the esteemed panel of judges. These achievements further motivate us to continue raising the bar and providing unparalleled solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients.

"We are thrilled to be honored with the TITAN Business Awards for Sustainability Initiative of the Year, Insurance Provider, and Insurance Website," said Rajeev Shrivastava, CEO of VisitorsCoverage. "Our company's dedication to sustainability and customer service is clear through these prestigious recognitions, and are a testament to our ongoing efforts in supporting sustainable travel and simplifying travel insurance."

About VisitorsCoverage Inc.:

Founded in 2006, VisitorsCoverage has helped millions of customers in over 175 countries find the travel insurance they need to feel safe, secure and well prepared for their journeys. Our award-winning and innovative marketplace of top-rated travel medical and trip insurance plans helps travelers research, compare and buy affordable travel insurance online in minutes. Find insurance for the way you travel at VisitorsCoverage.com.

